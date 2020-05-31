How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Lauren Pinkston

Fifteen year old Lauren Pinkston began dancing at the age of 2, acting and singing at age 4 and designing fashions at age 4. She established her fashion design company Tiny Designs, LLC when she was 9 and has since showed her designs on numerous runways along the Gulf Coast and at NYFW.

Lauren Pinkston

Lauren has, entered several natural pageants and won many awards at all levels from local events to international events, including World’s Most Photogenic. Following on that, she trained with Barbizon and began her modeling career which includes both runway and print modeling. She has been a soloist at the annual Veteran’s Day parade at Pensacola Beach and at the annual Optimist Club Holiday Show.

She has a love of musical theater and has performed in many shows regionally, including Cinderella (Cinderella), Anna (Frozen), and Tin Woodsman (Wizard of Oz). She was Lead Girl in the anti-bullying music video “Jkuch-Beb” filmed by Border Williams. She is represented by Robert R. Blume, Step Forward Entertainment.

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Pensacola, FL?

Lauren Pinkston: I am actually not dealing with quarantine as badly as I thought I would. A lot of my life is similar to my usual routine in that my mom, who is a doctor, still goes to work, and since I am homeschooled, I still do that.

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between Pensacola, FL and NY?

Lauren Pinkston: Pensacola, being such a small town, didn’t have a lot of cases at first, so most people didn’t take it seriously. Pensacola really got hit when the Spring Break tourists rushed the beaches and from then on, we saw our numbers quickly rise. That’s really when the panic set in, but it didn’t last. There was major chaos for a few weeks. The grocery stores were stripped bare almost immediately after that and we started to hear horror stories from our friends in larger cities about how bad it was getting for them. Many rumors were being spread such as the threat of marshal law to prevent people from leaving their homes, and that added to the panic. After the initial chaos died down, there were some people who ceased using precautionary measures. Now we are in Phase 1 of Re-opening Florida and many people here are acting like the pandemic is over. Someone said to me, “I don’t even know anyone who knows anyone who had COVID-19.” I do. A friend of mine died from it. However, I think that guy’s comment is kind of the general attitude here in the Pensacola area. Of course, I’m not in New York, but it seems like people there are taking precautionary measures much more seriously.

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Lauren Pinkston: I have started making masks with hand-beading and sequins. With the proceeds from that, I purchase supplies to make masks for donation to my local hospitals that need them. I have also been designing a lot more. I have more time to develop my artistic skills and draw out really detailed designs. I have also done some online fashion shows and a group chat meeting where I was able to meet and talk with other artists. This was hosted by NY fashion designer Pim Comedy, for whom she modeled at last year’s NYFW. I have also been doing some writing for a local newspaper, “The Island Times.”

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Lauren Pinkston: Since so much of what I do is already done at home, my main social activity as well as exercise is dance. I have been taking dance since I was 2 years old and now I am also an assistant teacher as well, so it is really odd for me to not be going to dance. We always have a big summer production, which we were working on and that has now been canceled. I was scheduled to show my designs in many fashion shows as well as hosting my own fashion show, all of which have been canceled.

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bring out of you?

Lauren Pinkston: I’m a people person and so not getting to see my friends and attend live events is really hard.

As an actor and fashion designer, my usual career things are really gone right now. I am worried about what will happen during the second half of 2020. I am scheduled to model and show my designs in multiple shows during NYFW, but it’s hard to predict whether those events will be happening since NY has been so hard hit by the pandemic. I keep working on my goals and try to remember that the world will not always be under quarantine. It is devastating to think of how many people have experienced loss, especially in NY.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle, what would it be?

Lauren Pinkston: “When will my life begin” from Disney’s “Tangled.” I think we’re all wondering that right now!

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Lauren Pinkston: I think we all express ourselves through our own style and fashion. Even with social distancing we can still share our own unique styles with others through social media.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self-quarantined?

Lauren Pinkston: The first thing I am going to do is go to the DMV and get my learner’s permit to start learning to drive!

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Lauren Pinkston: My dogs are always doing something weird or cute or funny that will always make me laugh. They go everywhere with me, even on the red carpet! And of course, the internet has no shortage of cute animal pictures! I find that I am strangely fascinated with these museum and archaeology documentaries—and that meets some of my homeschooling needs, too, so I guess that’s win-win!

Lauren Pinkston

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Lauren Pinkston: My heart goes out to all who are suffering from this pandemic and we will make it through!

To see more of Lauren go yo IG: @PinkstonActor, @TinyDesignsLLC; FB: Tiny Designs LLC; Island Times: myislandtimes.com