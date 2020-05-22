How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Linnea Sage

Linnea Sage is an actor, writer, voice over actress in New York City. She currently stars in the new indie drama “Dust Nuggets” with Eric Roberts and Robert Picardo. Recently, she can be seen in the Netflix show “Friends from College,” on SlayTV’s “Reality Check,” and in the award winning short film “Women’s March.” She can be heard in the new VR choose-your-own-adventure series “Fire Escape,” which premiered at TriBeCa Film Festival.

Linnea is known for WildCats (2014), Hands (2012) and The Oracle on Madison Avenue (2013).

She is currently featured on Marvel Avengers Academy: Guardians of the Galaxy app game (as Nebula), Wild Cats (TV) and author of Yoganimals.

Yoganimals

She also created her own animated short form series, “Brainless Agenda.”

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Boston.

Linnea Sage: I am extremely grateful that I had the opportunity to escape the confines of my New York City apartment for a while. The tradeoff, of course, is living with my mother in the quiet suburb I grew up in outside of Boston. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I don’t, in fact, have a test to cram for and all of the little toddlers around the neighborhood I used to babysit are in college now – and their parents won’t be paying me $8 an hour to eat all their snacks and watch “Lost.” My mother is living her best life, of course. Extremely thrilled to be first in the door at every major food establishment in the metro area. Costco opens early for “young and beautiful mothers” at 8am, Stop and Shop at 6am… etc etc. I’m still asleep when she get’s home.

Linnea Sage

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between Boston and NY?

Linnea Sage: In New York City I am an independent actor with responsibilities and auditions and jobs and events! In my hometown, with my adoring mother, I am 12.

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Linnea Sage: Thankfully the acting world became an extremely helpful and caring community during this pandemic. We are all out of work for the most part and prominent casting directors have decided to open their doors to anyone they don’t know. So many of them have asked for demo reels or audition tapes and have given amazing feedback. It is fantastic to know I am closer with some of these power-players that I had never met before. Directors, writers, and producers are all doing instagram live’s or zoom meetups and sharing their knowledge and answering eager questions. We are all becoming closer because of this moment!

One of my hobbies is making scrunchies and refashioning old thrifted clothing and giving it new life. So I’ve whipped out my sewing machine and gotten a lot of that done! All my girlfriends are donning sparkly new scrunchies to pair with their masks. I need to keep my hands busy while binge watching The Nanny for the 18th time.

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Linnea Sage: Of course, there are no productions happening right now. But I’m choosing to look at this pandemic as a time to make myself better, faster, and stronger. I do yoga every single day and I think I’m in the best shape of my life right now! I certainly couldn’t hold a 30 second plank before this! I’m meditating daily and trying to maintain an abundant mindset! I think our industry is going to explode after this and I can’t wait to hit the ground running and give my wonderful agent, Amy Lord of Eris Talent a chance to book me!

Linnea Sage

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Linnea Sage: In the first couple weeks, especially when I was still in New York City, I was scared. I had CNN on 24/7 and that was not okay for my mental health. I had to turn off the news and be really selective about what I would read and hear. This whole experience is surreal. For a long time I would go to bed wondering if it was all actually a dream. How could it be happening? Now, it feels much less scary. The amazing weather we are starting to have helps a lot.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Linnea Sage: “Age of Aquarius”, of course! That is the hopeful side of me… it was also my solo when I was in a production of Hair years ago, so it’s been stuck in my head a lot. However, I’ve been absolutely addicted to Britney Spear’s instagram during this quarantine so I’ll say Britney’s discography has also been on repeat.

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Linnea Sage: Let’s all get together and make art!

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Linnea Sage: Hug my friends. All at once. In a large pile maybe inside a Q Train while eating sushi (I haven’t ordered any take-out this whole time and I’m really craving it). Sadly, I was supposed to shoot season 2 of “Reality Check” – an amazing series on the streaming platform SlayTV. I can’t wait to shoot that!

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Linnea Sage: I absolutely love that projects I worked on long ago can emerge during this time. The feature film I starred in last year, “Dust Nuggets” finished post in February… so they weren’t able to submit to any of the 2020 film festivals. They’re eager to get the film out and I’m eager to see it! Hopefully it will get its distribution soon. The interactive VR series I played a major role in came out last month and it’s been VERY fun to play and search for all the different scenes I remember recording.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Linnea Sage: I write a column for Backstage Magazine called “Side Hustle Spotlight where actors chat about their money-making passions outside of the industry. I highlight people who do not work in the service industry. People who escaped the long draining hours of serving, nannying, and bartending to pursue stable goals that still allow them the free time to go on auditions and work in show business. If acting isn’t the only thing paying your bills and you still work in the service industry, I really recommend reading some of these inspiring interviews. If you’re an actor who is thriving in quarantine and wants to tell the world about your interesting side-hustle, let men now!