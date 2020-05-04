How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Samantha Bessudo Drucker

Samantha Bessudo Drucker, is a lifestyle genie, image consultant, host, actress and writer, who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “Tell me what you want, even if it seems impossible, if I can’t help you, I’ll tell you, if I can, it shall be done.” Let me wave my wand!

Currently she co produces and host “Love&Design Project” with her husband. She also cohosts “Sexy is Timeless Talks”.

Her new website is socialimage.net

Samantha on the red carpet

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in LA?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: I’ve been dealing with the containment in NY by being hyper productive because it takes my mind off of the crisis happening all around us. I live in Jackson Heights with is next to Elmhurst. My neighborhood is very heavily infected and I’ve watched too many bodies being pulled out across the street. I see ambulances, firetrucks and police cars, every day. The sirens blaring can be intense, but not as intense as what our healthcare workers are going through. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. May they receive many blessings from the universe.

Samantha and her husband Jeffrey filming “Love&Design Project”

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between NY and LA?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: In LA They have more sunlight, with makes it a little easier on the psyche I think. Less depressing.

Samantha Bessudo Drucker

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: I’m running my kitchen like its the best restaurant in town. This week I made raw chocolate truffles. Chocolate always makes people feel good. Mine contain ingredients that are good for you.

From Samantha’s kitchen

I’ve also managed to edit and release 10 webisodes of “Love&Design Project” on YouTube. The “Love&Design Project” is a renovation show my husband, Architect, Jeffrey Drucker and I are producing. I started dreaming up this project almost 4 years ago. It feels great to finally be launching the show on our “Love and Design Project channel on YouTube. We’re like the Lucy & Desi of renovation shows. We offer design solutions for city living.

Come join us here and tune in Tuesday for “Jeffrey’s Hammock Confessional”. We would love it if you could please like and subscribe!

I’m also co-hosting a show “Sexy Is Timeless Talks”

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: My husband and I were scheduled to finally start the renovation and the filming of Season 2 of Love&Design Project and that has been impossible since that talks place in Florida. We also miss traveling to see family in Paris, London and Cartagena.

Samantha and her husband Jeffrey

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: Outrage, disgust, uncertainty, stress and gratitude. I’m grateful that I’m not alone. I’m appreciative that I will be ok for the roof over my head and food. I know that many people are not. Happy to be living at a slightly more manageable pace.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On”

Samantha Bessudo Drucker

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: Clearly, the planet needed a break. Practice kindness, patience and apathy. Try to see the silver lining. Be positive, proactive and do not squander this time. Be creative and productive. Plant some sprouts. I think the key word is plant.

Samantha and Jeffrey getting married in Paris

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: When it it safe to do so. We will go to our place in Florida to proceed with our renovation. Film what we can and prepare that apartment for a second wave. Since this pandemic, we actually made a few adjustments to the design to help us live through future disasters. Water Filters, Vertical Garden, extra refrigeration, more pantry storage.

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: My husband, Daily conversations with my mother, chats with friends and productivity. Family and friends keep me feeling human. Productivity keeps me focused forward and takes my mind off the disaster happening all around me.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Samantha Bessudo Drucker: I hope this can move humanity forward in a positive way. Too often history repeats itself because we never learn from our previous mistakes