How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country With Melissa Rakiro

Melissa Rakiro, is an actress, singer and model who hails from Philadelphia. She received her Bachelor’s in Acting from Temple University and continues to study at the Boyer School of Music in Opera, Jazz and Musical Theater.​ Melissa currently resides in Brooklyn. She has appeared in various off Broadway productions, TV, Film, and dozens of commercial and print ads.

Most recently, Melissa appeared as the lead, Jody, in the short film “Little Things” Directed by Tegan Shohet (CBS’s The Good Fight) Expected release, December 2019. She will also be appearing in the second season of Dick Wolf’s FBI on CBS. She also appeared on Luke Cage for Marvel, Netflix.

Melissa on set

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment?

Melissa Rakiro: Like anyone dealing with this crisis, I have good days and bad days. Being in one of the worst hit cities comes with it’s challenges. I find that establishing a daily routine for myself helps me feel like I am in control and keeps me positive.

Melissa Rakiro modeling

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lock down between Manhattan and Brooklyn?

Melissa Rakiro: I love New York, because here everyone is hustling all the time. Everyone has things they are constantly working towards. We are the city that never sleeps. Now everything is at a complete stand still and it feels eery like the pulse of the city is on pause. I miss being in the city everyday and I feel a little removed.

print ads for FFANY

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Melissa Rakiro: The one positive thing about being an actor during this time is the ability to submit yourself via video to casting directors who otherwise wouldn’t have the time to see you perform normally.

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Melissa Rakiro: Besides the obvious booking of work, I miss being able to see live theater and being on set. I miss creating with others.

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bring out of you?

Melissa Rakiro: Uncertainty, mostly. To be a full time actor is a wonderful thing to achieve but, it’s not something a lot of us can do from home right now.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Melissa Rakiro: “Sugar, we’re goin’ down”

https://www.melissarakiro.com?wix-vod-video-id=ff29b24da03246999d413fb80f15df9d&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-k91wcbw6

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Melissa Rakiro: That we will come out of this eventually, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Melissa Rakiro: I’d like to take my dog to the dog park again and then visit my mom.

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Melissa Rakiro: My boyfriend, my dog, “Better Call Saul” and wine. Lots of wine.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Melissa Rakiro: That I am grateful for the people who are keeping us going. Grocery store employees, healthcare workers, and many more essential workers.

To learn more about me go to MelisasRakiro.com