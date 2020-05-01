How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country With Mike Pu

Mike Pu is an actor, model, and martial artist from Maryland. Born to Taiwanese parents, he has made numerous appearances in TV, film, and commercials. He studied at HB Studio in NYC, speaks 4 languages, and is a national level pianist.

Mike Pu is known for Tommy (2020), The Fallen (2019) and Blade: Existence (2018).

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Maryland?

Mike Pu: Just fine. You come to really appreciate that there is a place you can call home and that there are so many wonderful things in our lives that are inside that home.

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between Maryland and NY?

Mike Pu: Probably the population and space. Because there’s so many people in NYC, it’s so difficult to avoid crowds. In Rockville, MD, everything is spread out so it’s easy to avoid crowds if you plan on it.

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Mike Pu: I’ve been able to work out a lot more. I’m also back on the piano. And I do an incredible amount of reading. It’s all the things that we say we don’t have time to do and create “excuses” for.

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Mike Pu: Well, it’s definitely a little difficult to maintain an acting career when all the productions are shut down. I’m really itching to be back in NY auditioning and working. I’m sure my manager, Bob Blume, is as well!

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Mike Pu: I’m actually very happy. I’ve always been a half glass full type of guy. I don’t think about what I don’t have. But rather, what I do have.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Mike Pu: “Locked Up” by Akon. Haha.

Mike Pu in a recent episode of Tommy (CBS)

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Mike Pu: We all need to come together and help one another. Listen to the medical professionals. The faster we can do this, the faster we can get out of this. The world needs us. And we need the world.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Mike Pu: Get a haircut!

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Mike Pu: Landscaping! I’m on a secret mission to have the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Mike Pu: These are difficult times for many people. Although easier said than done, keep your head up. We will persevere!