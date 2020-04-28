How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country With Zach Ramos

Zach Ramos on the set of Drapudi

Zach Ramos, originally hails from beaches of South Jersey. He fell in love with pop culture, film and TV at a very young age. Earning two degrees, one in film and another in communications, as well as a minor in advertising at The University of Tampa, he worked on several theatrical films.

Zach co-wrote and product designed “The Source”, in his senior year. Raising 40k on Kickstarter, Zach and his partner made two fan-films.

Joining Disney, Zach helped launched their MagicBand program and app. Upon receiving a call to production design “The Favorite”, featuring John Schneiderman and UFC fighters, gave him the ability to go full-time into the industry.

Zack worked in the art department on films and television, but became a production assistant on reality shows. CNBC’s “Adventure Capitalists”, CBS’s “Celebrity Undercover Boss”, TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé”, E!’s “Total Diva’s” and several sporting events such as TNT’s AEW and ESPN were just a handful of reality gigs.

Traveling all over Florida and the US, Zack worked in various departments of the art department. He was hired as a scenic for the Home Shopping Network, building their sets. He was the Art Director and the Art Department Coordinator on a series of kid’s films, “Bernie the Dolphin” and its’ sequel. Corporate videos and a commercial in NYC, led to the art department coordinate for a feature directed by Kevin Smith. He was invited to Georgia to work on a series of three music videos with the legendary Missy Elliott as well as art department coordinating another feature. This led to becoming a member of I.A.T.S.E. 477 as an Art Department Coordinator and Set Decorator.

In the past 5 months, Zach has production designed a music video for Tyla Yaweh, a spot for The Dali Museum in St Pete, FL, a sport for IGN and the NFL ProBowl, the first episode in a gothic series from the creators of the “Blair Witch Project”, and just finished up on a children’s baseball feature.

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Florida?

Zach Ramos: We’ve not been going out. I jog the same path that no one really takes. We’ve bought masks for the future. We buy a little extra food to make sure we limit our trips out but nothing too crazy. Luckily a major grocery chain is 700ft from the apt.

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between NY and Florida?

Zach Ramos: I’ve lost 7 pounds doing yoga in the house, then going for a jog outside. I wake up and open the house, and when I get a chance, I sit on the porch and just relax. That might be the case in LA, definitely not in NY.

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Zach Ramos: I hate to say it, but I’ve needed for the world to stop to catch up on a lot of things I’ve been behind on. I’ve only had only a few days off this year due to my work in the film industry. I’ve completed Two Masterclasses. I’m about to finish the first draft of a script that’s been in limbo for awhile. I’m catching up on all of my shows and films that have passed me by. I’m still about 2-3 months away before I might go stir crazy, but I’m taking heavy advantage of this time.

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Zach Ramos: While I’ve been able to accomplish a lot and I’ve lost 7 pounds doing yoga almost daily and jogging, I wish I could buy weights and lift. Searching for any type of weights or certain types of bikes for fitness have been limited, but I bought ankle and wrist weights to try and make due. When I work, I don’t have a lot of time for working out so this time has actually presented that to me.

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Zach Ramos: I’m pretty complacent actually. I’m fine right now continuing with catching up with the world. I’m actually at peace at times and if I don’t think about financials, I’m pretty relaxed.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Zach Ramos: “I’ll Be Here Awhile”, by 311.

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Zach Ramos: Take this time to learn a new skill or catch up on things. Read, watch, yoga, take time for yourself.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Zach Ramos: Probably the gym or go to the movies. I’d like to take a vacation for some new scenery but we will see. I’m not going to go crazy.

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Zach Ramos: My work, friends, and a lot of media.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Zach Ramos: First, I wish that everyone wouldn’t take this too lightly. I have a ton of family whose lives would be put down by this and hell, I smoke a vape and smoked cigs in the past. I think about what could this do to me. If you are hurting because of missing work, I feel your pain, I don’t know when the film industry will come back especially with AMC theaters in financial trouble. I’m having to prep myself for what’s to come. I miss working on set and my set families. I miss working on new projects and the pop culture behind it. I miss pushing myself to the limit to see what new skills and art can come from it. I miss feeling uncertain about how am I going to pay for things. These are all feelings that we as humans can relate to so let’s remember about our fellow human brothers and sisters. Be safe!