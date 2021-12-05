How Can Dashcam Footage Help You Win a Car Accident Case?

A dashboard camera can be helpful for a variety of reasons. The footage received from a dashboard camera can especially prove beneficial against car accident cases. Most people win car accident cases based on evidence. Among others, dashboard camera footage is one such piece of evidence that can prove to be of significance and improve your chances of winning. A professional lawyer can help you claim such footage. It is of extreme importance to get an experienced attorney on board immediately so that they can help you validate your case. Getting an experienced lawyer on board can help you prove your liability and guide you in taking appropriate steps to obtain that information.

Dashboard camera

A dashboard camera refers to a tiny video recorder placed on the windshield or the vehicle’s dashboard. Thus, the camera helps record footage of the road or whatever is happening outside the car.

When you get a lawyer on board, the first step involves asking you for your dashboard camera footage. Using dashcam footage, the lawyer can turn the case in your favor and help you win the lawsuit. If your dashboard camera has recorded the incident, it can quickly establish the party at fault. Moreover, the dash camera also records the interior of the vehicle, making the driver’s state visible and showing car occupants during the incident. The condition of the driver can further help prove that they are innocent.

A few dashboard cameras also have features where speed data can get added to the recordings. Thus, you can use the vehicle’s deceleration and acceleration as evidence through this feature. In turn, they clarify who was responsible for the accident. Further, some dash cameras have location tracking installed, thus determining the accurate location where the accident occurred.

Dashboard cameras also capture witness data

The dashboard camera records the environment outside your vehicle; it can also capture the faces of witnesses. When you hire an experienced lawyer for your lawsuit, the experts can help you identify the witnesses and further using such connections find out about the license plates captured by your dashcam. Your dashboard camera can also capture crucial identifying information that can make tracking witnesses a bit easy.

Avoid tampering with dashcam footage

If you have a lawyer backing you, make sure that you hand over the dashboard footage as it is. Avoid tampering with the footage. Deleting selective footage can be illegal and lead to further suspicions that you may be hiding something. It is best to hand over the camera recording to your lawyer, as it might be helpful as evidence against the party at fault.

In some instances, the party at fault holds the dashcam footage and may not voluntarily provide the footage as it might prove as evidence against them. In such situations, your lawyer can jump in and request the footage in court.

Quality lawyers have decades of experience and can help you win a lawsuit against the party at fault, using the dashcam footage as evidence. An expert knows how to bend the case in your favor.