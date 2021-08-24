How Can I Become an Online Sports Bookie?

Did you know that around half of American adults have placed a sports bet in their lifetime? If you’re someone who enjoys sports and gambling, you likely fall into these ranks. You also may have considered becoming a sports bookie and making money while doing something you love.

Here, we’re going to talk about how you can become part of the gambling industry and make a bank. Read on for the top tips on how to become the best bookmaker out there.

Why Become Involved in the Gambling Industry?

Becoming an online sports betting agent is beneficial primarily because of the pay rates. You likely already know that bookies make a lot of dough, but the exact profit margin is likely still a matter of mystery. This makes sense since every bookie makes a different profit depending on what they put into their sportsbook.

Bookies with smaller sportsbooks and fewer bettors can make a solid living. If you have 10-20 bettors who place thousand-dollar bets a couple of times a year, you’re making far above a living wage. You also will have the chance to expand your sportsbook, which can literally make you rich.

If you reach the point that you’re a big bookie, you can rake in $50,000-$100,000 per week. This amounts to a good $5 million per year. Bookies make as much money as they put in time and effort, and as you grow you’ll make even more.

In addition to having zero restrictions on how high your income is, you will be able to engage in your passion as a sports bookie. Most people who become agents do so because they like following teams and events. As someone who does this anyway, you might as well make some cash off it.

Plus, joining sports agent communities lets you meet others who share your passion!

Setting Up Your Platform

To become a sports bookie, the first thing you’ll need to do is create a website. You might want to use a pay per head (PPH) service for this. PPH platforms don’t charge you a flat fee but instead charge you a fee of around $10 per player you sign on.

This makes your bookie business flexible and scalable. You never will be paying more than you have. You’ll also gain access to tons of fully managed features like 24-hour support, automated updates, and state-of-the-art security.

Creating your website can be a challenging next step. Make sure that it’s visually appealing and up-to-date. If you don’t look into current trends and discuss them with your platform provider, people may view your sportsbook as out of date, too.

You also need to link your platform with sites that automatically track and update scores. Traditional bookies needed to manually keep track of all scores and bets, which meant that they could take bets on fewer teams and players. However, you can expand your sportsbook with automated tracking and offer a wider variety of betting options.

Tracking Scores and Cashing Out

You need to track the scores of the various teams if you want to know what betting systems to offer. If a team looks certain to win in a given season, you should strictly limit bets on that team to small amounts. You should only allow enormous bets on extreme underdogs.

Doc Sports is an amazing site to study. It allows you to see sports picks, odds, and predictions so that you can figure out how much you’ll be making on an event. You can do this by seeing what bets people place (and putting limits on bets that seem likely).

When it comes to making money as a bookie, you need to be smart. There will be times that you make more in winnings. The Super Bowl, the World Cup, and the World Series alone may make up most of your yearly bets.

However, when the off-season comes around, there will still be bettors for smaller events. If one of them wins, you’ll need to provide payment. Make sure that you save enough money from more popular gambling times so that you aren’t blindsided by a large winning bet.

Mistakes to Avoid

Speaking of limits, one of the biggest bookie rookie mistakes to avoid is forgetting to set them. It’s important that you don’t let people place bets that are too large. If one of them wins the jackpot, you’ll need to cash out money that you may not have.

You also should put a stop to professional gamblers. You can identify these people because they usually place enormous bets around a month or two in advance. Normal betters will place their bets only a couple of days before an event, and chances are that these bets won’t be over $1000-$2000.

Another mistake is not clearly stating your rules and policies on your website. If you don’t allow professional gamblers or want to place limits on certain accounts, you need to state this. If you don’t, you might find your reputation tarnished by angry bettors.

Run the Best Online Sportsbook Today

While there are many ways that you can become a successful sports bookie, they all depend on setting up your platform properly. Now that you know the basics of how to do that, it’s time to get started.

Check out the ‘entertainment’ tab on our home page to learn more about gambling. Here, you’ll get tips on how to ensure that your bookie business kicks off the right way, so start browsing ASAP!