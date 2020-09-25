How Can I Download My Favorite YouTube Videos?

Did you know that YouTube has over 2 billion monthly users? That means that almost a third of internet users are logged into YouTube every month and spend many hours watching the videos on the social media channel.

If you enjoy watching music videos, laughing at funny video clips, or finding out the latest news and things that are happening in your area, then you need to watch YouTube. However, to do so you often need an internet connection, which even in this day and age isn’t always possible. But not to worry, you can download YouTube videos and watch them even when you’re offline.

Keep reading to learn more about how to download your favorite YouTube videos and watch them whenever.

How to Download From YouTube

There are plenty of options when it comes to downloading YouTube videos. For example, you can use websites, software, or media players to download your favorite YouTube videos and save them onto your devices.

The websites, software, and media players also often give you the options for the quality and type of file you download. For example, you can download YouTube videos as an MP3 or download a video from YouTube in HD. You can also download a video from YouTube in MP4 too.

1. How to Download YouTube Videos Using Websites

One reliable website that many people use is called KeepVid. This website allows users to download video and audio clips from over 10,000 different sites on the web, including YouTube.

To download videos using KeepVid, all you need to do is copy and paste the URL into the search box and press the download button. After a few seconds KeepVid, will process the request and allow you to choose your download options. For example, the format you want, the size of the video, and the quality you need.

Once you’ve selected the right download options, you need to click on the file and choose Save Link As, which will then download the file.

ClipConverter.cc is also another website that allows you to download videos from YouTube. Similar to KeepVid, you need to copy and paste the video URL into the search box and then choose your download format and quality.

ClipConverter.cc also allows users to choose the start and end time of their download. This means if there is a long intro into a music video and you only want to song, you can skip the intro and just download the music. This website also has a browser add-on (for Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari), which can help save you time when downloading because you don’t need to go on the website.

2. How to Download YouTube Videos Using Software

Another way to download videos is by using the software. Freemake Video Downloader is a great piece of software, that allows users to download multiple videos at the same time. Making Freemake Video Downloader great for those who want to download several videos or episodes.

All you need to do is download and install Freemake Video Downloader and then you can convert your videos in any format and save the links onto your device. Freemake Video Downloader also has an MP3 converter attached called Boom, which allows users to download audio from a video clip.

4K Video Downloader is another piece of software that you can install on Windows and download your favorite YouTube videos. 4K Video Downloader can also download multiple videos, in fact, it can even download your YouTube playlists. The multiple download feature of 4K Video Downloader allows you to download 24 videos at once.

Similar to other applications, you need to copy and paste the URL and then choose the format you want. Then press Download and save your favorite videos on your devices to watch whenever you want. If you’re tired of always adjusting and changing the format you want, this software comes with a smart feature that automatically downloads the video in your preferred format choice.

3. How to Download YouTube Videos Using Media Players

It is also possible to download videos using VLC Media Player. VLC Media Player is the ideal platform for watching multimedia in any format, but it can also be used to download YouTube videos too.

To download your favorite YouTube videos, simply copy the URL and open VLC Media Player. Then choose Open Capture Device in the VLC Media Player. After that, a new window will open, press Network, and then paste the URL into the box and click on play.

This will start the video and to the side of the play button, there is a drop-down menu, where you can choose to download the video.

How to Download YouTube Videos on iPhone

You can use any of the above ways to download videos onto your phone, including iPhone and Android devices. There are also several apps that you can download onto your phone to help you download videos.

To find the right app for your phone, go to your app downloader (either App Store or Google Play) and search for a compatible YouTube or video converter.

However, iPhones are just one of the many Apple devices you might want to download YouTube content onto. Mac users who want to download videos from YouTube can also do so in a number of ways.

Download YouTube Videos Now and Watch Them Whenever

As you can see, it is super easy to download YouTube videos on your devices. So what are you waiting for? Download any video you want, onto any device you want, and watch them whenever you want.

Once you download your videos, you’ll never have to worry about not being able to watch them because you’ve lost your internet connection or you’ve run out of data

Stay up to date with the latest YouTube videos, tips, and tricks by checking out some of our other articles.