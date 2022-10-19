How Can Religion Be Celebrated In The Home?

It’s important that homes reflect their owners and their faith. Click here to find out how religion can be celebrated within your own household.

Within the Judaica faith, the home is a sacred place where Jewish values, practices and beliefs are learned and acted upon in order to become closer to God. This, in many ways, is the same for all religions.

Any household should be a reflection of the people living inside it. The virtues and beliefs should be prevalent in every room, ensuring that the relationship with God is always strong and present, even if you are not actively worshipping or reading the scriptures.

If you are part of a religious family and you want to know how you can integrate your religion into your household, then here are a few ideas to get you started:

The Entrance Hall Is Key

Religion is all about feeling welcomed and valued. With the entrance hall being the first thing you and your guests will see, it’s a good idea to integrate your religion as soon as possible, making sure you are welcomed by it every time you step through the door. Try to find a decorative table which can hold some religious ornaments or frames along with a few candles. This is a simple but effective way to immediately get a sense of your faith before you venture further into the house.

The Dining Room Is The Hub Of The Home

Many religions centre around community and food, which is why the dining room can easily become the spiritual hub of your home. The dining table is essentially a blank canvas when it comes to your religious holidays, and it is easy to find appropriate decor online. If you are a member of the Jewish faith, for instance, then a quick jump over to the israeli judaica web will lead you to a number of dinner sets, cups and ornaments which are all perfect for making your dining room special.

Prayers And Rituals Can Be Made Physical

Staying inside the dining room, it is also customary in most religions to recite a small prayer before or after a meal. In this way, it could be a good idea to actually hand-write prayer sheets to be placed upon the dinner table. These sheets can similarly become an interesting and unique piece of decor for the table itself, adding more of a personal and professional touch to the dining experience.

A Picture Can Say Everything

In terms of the rest of the house, one of the best ways to celebrate religion is through beautiful, unique art pieces. Art is a great way to communicate the values and messages of religion without words. What’s more, it can also light up your walls with some colour and personality, which would have been missing if you’d simply left them empty. There are plenty of artists creating meaningful, artistic impressions of their religion, so search around online or take a wonder down to your local gallery. You’ll be sure to find something which replicates how you feel about your faith and fits well within the theme of your home design.