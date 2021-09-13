How can you Help Children through Grief and Take Care of Their Mental Health? – Michael Osland

Losing someone beloved can be devastating for little children. Not only can it create confusion, but it can also mentally and emotionally exhaust them. Many times they may feel the loss but perhaps not express their feelings clearly. So it is vital for adults to understand this situation. To help your child through grief, it’s essential to understand their thoughts and feelings.

Here are some tips for parents to cope with children’s mental health care in difficult times and help them through grief, according to Michael Osland

Be honest with them

Coping with a personal loss can be overwhelming for children; therefore, parents must find the right words to avoid hurting them in any other way; they should be completely honest with their children. Telling them that their beloved someone has gone to a better place can be confusing, depending on the child’s age. Chances are the child will start to wonder why the person left them behind to go and live in this better place. Therefore, you must always be honest about their death.

Encourage them

Every child expresses grief differently – while some cry a lot, others go silent for days. It’s important to talk to your children about how they feel. Encourage them to express their feelings – allow them to ask questions or write about whatever they are going through to understand their situation better. Don’t get annoyed if they ask the same question repeatedly; instead, provide them with the details they want to hear. Michael Osland says that many studies and reports suggest that encouraging your kids for something they are interested in can help them become stronger mentally. If your kid loves to play any sport, you must encourage them to talk about that sport seriously while enjoying it.

Show your support

In difficult times, children seek comfort from their parents. Show your support and let them know that it’s okay to feel bad because of the loss. Don’t be surprised if your child is too young to understand death and wants to play and have fun. Sometimes, children don’t know what’s happening around them, so they engage in activities that they know or enjoy. But it doesn’t mean that they don’t care about the deceased. No matter what your kid likes to do or has in mind, you must support them. If you feel that things are not suitable for them, you must discuss with them calmly and understand. It will help you build a better bond with your kids so that they will be sharing everything with you.

Nowadays, parenting has become much more challenging due to numerous factors such as COVID19; that is why you should hesitate to take professional help. When you feel your child needs more help, get in touch with mental healthcare professionals to support your grieving child. Start looking for the expert online and get in touch with them as soon as possible to book an appointment.