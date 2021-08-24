How Do I Choose the Best Possible Solar Panel Contractor?

More than four in 10 US homeowners are considering adding solar panels to their homes. Only 6% of homeowners already have panels installed.

Are you thinking of switching to solar energy this year? It’s important to find the best solar panel contractor for the job. An inexperienced solar installer, on the other mind, might unintentionally damage your home.

Finding an experienced local solar company will give you peace of mind.

Not sure who to hire? Here are five tips that can help. With these tips, you can find a team you can rely on.

Start your search for a local solar company with these tips today!

1. Credentials

First, make sure each company has its paperwork in order.

Make sure they’re licensed to work on residential properties within the area. If their license is out-of-date, take your business elsewhere.

Look for a company with comprehensive and worker’s compensation insurance, too. If there’s an accident, their insurance will cover it. You won’t have to pay for damages or someone’s medical bills out of pocket.

2. Experience

There are over 19,700 solar panel installation businesses in the US. Not every team has the same amount of experience, though.

Before choosing a solar panel contractor, ask how long they’ve worked in the industry. The best solar company will have years of hands-on experience. Ask how many homes they’ve worked on over the years.

Choose someone who has the knowledge and expertise necessary to work on your installation project. If they lack experience in the solar industry, choose another installer.

3. Timeline

Ask at least three solar companies on your list when they can get started. If they’re helping too many clients at once, they might have limited availability. You might have to wait a while before they can work on your home.

Choose a local solar company with a large, experienced team. They’ll have an easier time meeting your timeline.

Finding the best solar panel company in the area will give you peace of mind.

4. Pricing

Ask a few companies on your list for a quote. Make sure their quote includes both materials and labor.

Ask if they offer a warranty, too. If anything goes wrong, you’ll have peace of mind knowing they’ll return. The best solar company will prioritize its clients over its bottom line.

5. Reputation

You can also narrow down your options by reading customer reviews.

Check each company’s Better Business Bureau and Google My Business listings. Look at their website for customer testimonials as well.

Pay attention to comments about the team’s professionalism.

Choose a company with a strong reputation. You can feel confident hiring a company other homeowners trust.

Going Green: 5 Tips for Choosing the Best Solar Panel Contractor

Don’t make the mistake of hiring the first solar panel contractor you call. Instead, use these tips to find the best solar installer in the area. With these tips, you can feel confident in your final choice.

You can make the switch to solar energy this year with a company you can trust.

Searching for more tips? We can help.

Check out our latest articles today for more helpful guides.