How do you Diagnose Female Chronic Pelvic Pain and Treat it Effectively?

Finding out the reason for female chronic pelvic pain usually includes an elimination process, as several disorders can lead to this pain. When you visit the doctor for this, they will want you to share the details of this pain, your health history, the medical history of your family and might also want you to maintain a journal for your pain as well as other symptoms.

Ways to diagnose

– The doctor can suggest computerized tomography, abdominal x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging for checking if there are any abnormal growths and structures. Laparoscopy – It is s surgical process where the doctor will make a little incision in the abdomen and insert a very thin tube with a small camera. The camera enables your doctor to view the pelvic organs and check if there are any abnormal signs of infection or tissue growth. This is a very reliable process for detecting chronic pelvic inflammatory disease and endometriosis.

It can be a long process to detect the exact cause of the chronic pelvic pain. In certain cases, the doctor might not come across a concrete explanation. If you want you can learn about female chronic pelvic pain causes from Center for Vascular Medicine.

The process of treatment

The primary objective of treating pelvic pain is to enhance the individual’s life quality and bring down the symptoms. However, when your doctor is able to target a particular cause, the treatment becomes specific as well. And the cause is not identified, the treatment will mostly get aimed in managing your symptoms and pain. For most women, optimal treatment is a combination of certain modalities that aim to provide better comfort and ease. Your doctor can suggest the following:

There are times when women might discover that their pelvic pain merges with a certain stage of the menstrual cycle. It then gets linked to the hormonal changes that manage menstruation and ovulation. And in this situation, birth control pills and hormonal medications are often provided to reduce pelvic pain. Antidepressants – There are a few antidepressants that’s useful for chronic pain. Tricyclic antidepressants, like nortriptyline, amitriptyline and a few others have shown to help in pain reduction to a great extent. It can also help to enhance the chronic pelvic pain in females not having depression.

It is always advisable to get in touch with a doctor who will enable you to detect the probable cause of the pain and suggest the best way to remedy it.