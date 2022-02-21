How Exactly Do Montessori Schools Work?

Through the last couple of years, you have spent sweet time with your baby. Suddenly you wake up, and it’s time to start considering preschools.

As a parent, you can become overwhelmed by the different types of schools and choose the best option for your child and your family.

In considering Montessori schools, you will find several advantages to the education your child will receive. Read on to learn what you can expect from your child’s Montessori education.

Learn the Approach

Each type of school has its methodology and focus. If you are new to understanding Montessori schools for children, here are the high-level characteristics and benefits.

Child-Centric Learning

In a Montessori environment, children take charge of their learning and activities, while teachers act as roles or guides in the process. Children benefit from pursuing their curiosity and experimenting through activities and exploration.

Through this curriculum, children learn early to take ownership of their education and development that is not available with all styles or curriculums.

Collaborative in Age and Play

Typically Montessori classrooms are divided not by age but based on a child’s development within a three-year cycle. This blend of ages makes room for observation and peer learning.

Older children will encourage the younger children by motivating and modeling completing work and achieving mastery for particular tasks. This motivation applies to academics and social skills, making Montessori a well-rounded environment for growth and development.

Hands-On Cooperative Learning

Children have the opportunity the engage all five senses through a Montessori curriculum. Utilizing their exploration and curiosity, teachers incorporate stations throughout the classroom for your child to spend child-directed time.

Many of these stations contain practical application and life skills such as cooking or gardening. You can expect your child to experience life skills within this program, with an intentional focus on work.

Unique Classroom

If you have the opportunity to tour your child’s preschool campus, you may be surprised to see a unique style classroom than traditional schools. Classrooms are decorated with a minimal design and primarily contain natural furnishings.

A primary benefit of this style of class is preventing overwhelm in children. The simple and clean design and aesthetics allow children to make decisions for exploration without becoming overwhelmed by too many options.

Classrooms are well organized, typically with neutral or pastel colors, and broken into stationed areas for learning to focus on specific life skills.

Overall, children will find the environment of a Montessori classroom inviting and relaxing while finding freedom of expression and exploration through the organization of the room.

Value in Montessori Schools

Choosing a school for your preschooler is crucial in laying the foundation for formal education as they age.

In choosing among Montessori schools, you are choosing a school with high-value, unique features, organized structure, and several benefits for your child’s development.

If you found this article helpful, check out other articles about family and entertainment.