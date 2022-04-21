How Fast Does Pumpkin Work for Dog Diarrhea?

If you are a dog owner, your pup has probably had diarrhea at least once already. It is a common symptom in dogs and usually can be resolved on its own.

Pumpkin has several digestive health benefits for digestive issues, such as diarrhea. In fact, it is commonly prescribed by vets for digestion problems in dogs.

If you are uncertain about the benefits of pumpkin and how it can help your pup’s diarrhea, you can find all of the information you need below.

Benefits of Pumpkin

Pumpkin has a ton of benefits that aid in digestive health. It is rich in fiber and contains several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, potassium, and iron.

There are many ways that pumpkin helps to ease digestion, as well. The soluble fiber found in the pumpkin will absorb some of the water found in your dog’s stool, allowing it to firm up.

Fiber fermentation also produces beneficial fatty acids that provide energy to cells in the body. This stimulates intestinal sodium and water absorption while also lowering the pH levels of the large intestine.

On top of all of this, fiber is a prebiotic. It aids in the growth of good bacteria in the intestines by providing a food source and inhibits the growth of bad bacteria by lowering the pH level.

Pumpkin is an excellent solution for diarrhea and other upset stomachs that can be found in grocery stores all year long. Depending on the cause of your dog’s diarrhea, pumpkin can help your dog feel better within one to three days.

Causes of Diarrhea in Dogs

Diarrhea is a very common symptom that most dogs will experience at some point. However, it can be the product of a larger issue.

Things like common parasites, an upset stomach, or even parvo can cause diarrhea in your pup. It can be the symptom of something very mild or more severe disease. Diarrhea could also be the symptom of something relatively benign like stress or a change in the dog’s diet.

You should always check with your vet first if your dog is experiencing diarrhea, especially if it is consistent, bloody, or present in a puppy. Once you know the reason, you can use pumpkin to help get your dog’s diarrhea under control along with any other necessary treatment.

What Kind of Pumpkin is Safe?

Dogs can eat pumpkin but you may not be sure what kind of pumpkin is the best choice. Plain pumpkin is the best option when giving it to your dog for diarrhea.

You can find plain canned pumpkins at most grocery stores. On top of being convenient, canned pumpkin has a higher concentration of fiber than fresh pumpkin does, which is due to the high water content in fresh pumpkin.

You should never feed your dog pumpkin pie mix, as it can contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs. You should also not use any pumpkin mixture that has spices or other additives in it because they could hinder the pumpkin’s digestive benefits and possibly make your dog’s diarrhea worse.

You can also use pumpkin powder that is made specifically for pets. Many pet stores sell it as a supplement, and it can be mixed in with your dog’s food.

You should give your dog one to four tablespoons of pumpkin, depending on the size of your dog, with their food. Start with smaller amounts and increase as needed to help with your pup’s digestion.

Other Ways Pumpkin Can Help

While pumpkin is great for helping your dog overcome diarrhea, it can also help with other digestive issues. Feeding your dog pumpkin is a great way to get some extra protein into their diet.

Pumpkin can help with constipation in dogs by pulling water in and helping ease the passing of stool. Make sure that your dog stays hydrated, as dehydration can cause problems related to constipation.

Pumpkin can also aid in weight loss. If your pup needs to go on a diet, pumpkin is a low-calorie option that can leave them feeling satisfied and full. This helps dogs to get accustomed to their new diets.

Pumpkin is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and it is beneficial for digestive health. Plain canned pumpkin is a great choice to help with diarrhea and other digestion issues.

Remember to always check with your vet if your dog is experiencing diarrhea, as it could be the result of a larger issue. You will also want to make sure that a pumpkin is a healthy option for your dog, especially if it is a new food for them.

Feeding a small amount of pumpkin to your pup should have them feeling much better in one to three days.