How I Learned To Drive Begins Previews Today and T2C Talked With Alyssa May Gold

On Broadway Alyssa was the understudy in Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, but this is really he Broadway debut. Her screen credits include the 2002 Warner Brothers film Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl. Her television appearances have been on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU.

In 2017, Alyssa created Pocket Universe, a New York City-based theater and film production company dedicated to reconsidering and reimagining classic stories and conventions.

This is an exciting actress to watch and we look forward to seeing her in How I Learned to Drive.

How I Learned to Drive: The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th Street. First Previews tonight, Opening Night April 19th.