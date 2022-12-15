How Many Bitcoins Are Left in The World?

When someone hears the word cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the very first thing that appears in their mind. Bitcoin is the very first cryptocurrency to ever launch, which made the dream of digital currency true. It was launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto and since then, it has gained a lot of hype.

Bitcoin System has gone a long way since its launch but what has stayed constant is its restricted limit. Its creator and owner, Satoshi Nakamoto, imposed it. This is also Bitcoin’s one of the most core features. This feature leads us to the question of how many Bitcoins are left now.

Now we can see the importance of limited supply as central banks all around the globe ramp up their money printing to exceptional levels. Gold is precious because no matter what the price is, only a small amount of it can be mined each year. But now, Bitcoin has crossed the market capitalization of gold because it has taken this scarcity to the next level. Now, it does not matter at what price Bitcoin is being sold out. Only a limited number of Bitcoin will ever exist. With this rule, Bitcoin becomes the hardest currency in the world.

Now let’s see how many Bitcoins are left.

Total Number of Bitcoin

When Bitcoin was launched, its total number was announced as 21 billion and it is unchangeable. That tells us about the scarcity of Bitcoin, which is greater than gold. Moreover, though Bitcoin has a total supply of 21 million coins, it does not mean that all 21 million coins are available to sell.

Current Number of Bitcoins

Currently, there are over 18 million Bitcoins. You can also check Bitcoin’s circulation supply through these mentioned ways. Messari offers a great Bitcoin Tracker which shows all types of metrics about Bitcoin, including current supply. Blockchain.com and bitcoin trading software can also be helpful in this regard, as they show the same data in different forms.

Other than these, if you are willing to use an application to track all these details about Bitcoin, you can go for Yahoo Finance App. They have a separate section for all current Bitcoin details, including the circulating supply.

Bitcoins Left to Mine

From all 21 million Bitcoin, how many are left?

At present, there is 2.3 million Bitcoin left to be mined. The surprise here is though it only took 10 years to mine 18.6 million bitcoin, the remaining 2.3 million will take 120 years to mine.

This rule is due to the bitcoin halving. It’s just every four years, the number of Bitcoins produced per block is cut in half. And a new block is created almost every 10 minutes. At present, the mining reward is 6.25 Bitcoin per block. By the time 2024 will come, it will drop to 3.125 Bitcoin per block.

Moreover, almost 900 Bitcoins are mined each day.

Changes Observed in Bitcoin throughout the Time?

Experts are working on analyzing the impact of hard limits, but what’s visible is that the price of Bitcoin has dramatically escalated since its launch, which was almost a decade ago.

The very first bitcoin halving occurred in 2012, exactly after 4 years of cryptocurrency debut in the world. After that, only 25 Bitcoins were produced by each block. By the end of 2013, one bitcoin has risen to almost 200 dollars. Then in 2016, a second halving took place, and Bitcoin was cut to 12.5 and then by half, again and again, every 4 years. Now, due to this halving, each block mined in the year 2020 earned around 6.25 Bitcoins.

According to the reports of last year, Bitcoin was worth around 10,000 dollars, and since then, it has only risen. Moreover, the value of Bitcoin increased as it got harder to mine.

A little About the Mining Fees

As the owner of Bitcoin announced the limited supply of Bitcoin, after the supply reaches 21 million, the mining fees will be abolished.

People ask if Bitcoin will work similarly even in 2140, so Bitcoin’s environment is still transforming, and it is convenient. Still, if it did not go this way, it would continue to modify and evolve in the next few decades. What’s constant is no matter what, no additional Bitcoins will be released after the limit is reached, which is 21 million.