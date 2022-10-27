How Modernizing Your Insurance Company Can Improve Compliance

In the years between the global COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide financial crisis, most insurance carriers focused their compliance activities on keeping themselves protected from downside risks while meeting the perpetually evolving regulatory requirements. These days, significant transformations are gaining traction, as insurers need to reinvent themselves with the higher uncertainty levels, efficiency pressures, and relevancy and resiliency by drawing new growth sources.

Compliance and risk functions must protect insurance providers and provide them with sound and strategic advice that supports change and growth. Simultaneously, they must connect all the dots regarding critical issues like claim patterns or customer retention. All these demands can pose a significant challenge, and one of the most effective ways to improve compliance is through the organization’s technological modernization.

Data is transforming compliance

Until recently, compliance and ethics have focused solely on regulatory requirements, employee training, and legal policies. Compliance and risk officers may collaborate with procurement and control functions that introduce diligence and financial controls. However, adherence to these processes was often left to regular auditing activities that were inherently limited regarding scope. They’re also generally disruptive, cumbersome, and expensive to administer.

Moreover, business analysis transactions were usually delegated to claims or internal audits. Because of this, compliance deliverables were disciplinary and reactive. But through modernization, this is no longer the case. By integrating analytics and data into traditional functions of compliance, insurers are presented with opportunities that can help drive better transparency and performance in their business operations.

A metrics and data-driven approach can aid in conducting better fact-based assessments regarding risk, finding high-risk geographies, and spotting anomalies and risks. It also enables compliance for promptly presenting risks as well as improving profitability and business performance with insurance product personalization.

A competitive edge through technology

Over the past few years, insurers have begun to explore technologies and embrace innovation that streamlines processes, saves costs, and increases efficiencies. From the use of artificial intelligence that reshapes actions like claims management and customer engagement to platforms that can detect potentially fraudulent claims through anomaly identification and search patterns—all these technological solutions can save time. In doing so, they improve their overall bottom line, benefitting the insured with lower premiums.

Some opportunities that compliance and risk professionals can assess within their respective organizations for integrating technologies into their programs are the following:

Workflow optimization and robotics. Compliance generally involves a considerable degree of processes, especially in the insurance industry. Through automation, insurers can do away with mundane workflows and focus on pattern and trend analysis to drive better decision-making.

Compliance generally involves a considerable degree of processes, especially in the insurance industry. Through automation, insurers can do away with mundane workflows and focus on pattern and trend analysis to drive better decision-making. According to statistics, there are over six billion mobile users worldwide. As training and education go mobile, companies that can communicate in memorable ways and translate well to mobile devices may have more long-lasting power.

Conclusion

The modernization of an insurance company offers professionals more visibility into a detective and preventive controls designed to limit or mitigate risk while improving its performance. In addition, operationalization and data science or key risk metrics via analytics technologies are increasingly changing the way compliance departments operate, giving them advantages they would otherwise lack. For this reason, modernization should be considered by all.

