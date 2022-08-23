How Much Will Pet Insurance Cost You, and Is It Worth It?

Life is full of uncertainties. Most of us, while we may not like it, have the capability of understanding why things go wrong when they inevitably do. We can explain difficult situations to loved ones in a way they can understand, and we can empathize and support one another.

Our four-legged family members aren’t quite so lucky. When a beloved pet is sick or injured, they look to us to make them feel better. We can’t tell them it will be alright in a way they can understand. We can’t prepare them for what happens next. And, even if we could, we wouldn’t want to explain to them what a veterinary visit costs.

And there’s nothing worse than having to make important care decisions for your cat or dog based on affordability. The thought that you could have been better prepared can eat away at you and keep you up at night. While you’d do anything to ease your pet’s suffering, the fact is that only 40% of Americans could cover an emergency vet bill. And every six seconds, a pet owner is faced with that very dilemma to the tune of $1000.

Pet insurance offers an alternative to this scenario. Car insurance saves you from having to fork over tens of thousands of dollars in an accident; pet insurance does much the same. For a modest monthly premium, you can rest easy knowing that your furry best friend will get the care they need.

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost ?

Pet insurance likely costs less than you expect. While it will ultimately be determined by the policy you choose and other factors, the average monthly cost is $47 for dogs and $29 for cats. These figures will also be influenced by the age and breed of your pet, where you live, and if you qualify for any discounts.

And again, it works comparably to car insurance. You pay a monthly premium for coverage and, when care is needed, you pay a deductible out-of-pocket before the insurance covers the rest. Some insurance plans cover 80%, 90%, or 100% of the post-deductible costs.

What Is Covered by Pet Insurance?

Pet insurance commonly covers major types of injury and illness, such as:

Emergency exams

Diagnostic testing (bloodwork, x-rays, MRIs, etc.)

Prescriptions

Dental conditions (gingivitis, tooth resorption, etc.)

Hereditary conditions (hyperthyroidism, etc.)

Chronic disease (arthritis, diabetes, etc.)

Surgery (cataracts, ligament conditions, etc.)

Cancer diagnosis and treatment

Illness (gastrointestinal issues, allergies, etc.)

Accidents (broken bones, bite wounds, etc.)

Additional coverage benefits may be available as well. Some may include:

Physical therapy

Chiropractic care

Acupuncture

Behavioral training therapy

Vacation cancellation fees

Breeding and pregnancy costs

Lost pet ads and rewards

End-of-life care, euthanasia, burial, or cremation

Some pet insurance providers also offer a wellness package that can include services such as:

Wellness exams

Preventive care

Routine care

Vaccinations

Spaying or neutering

Pet insurance typically does not cover:

Pre-existing conditions

Pet supplies

Elective surgeries

Cosmetic surgeries

Boarding

Property damage from pets

Personal liability claims from pets (bites, etc.)

Some providers may cover a curable pre-existing condition after a symptom-free waiting period is completed.

Reading the Fine Print

You know there are many options for coverage and what may or may not be covered, so you must read the fine print. In addition to options like wellness packages, some policies cover accidents only or injuries only.

The most expensive policies are also the most comprehensive for care. If you have a policy that covers accident, illness, and wellness care, just about the only thing not covered will be pre-existing conditions.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

This is a question only you can answer. It’s impossible to place a dollar value on the health and wellbeing of your beloved furry companion. At the same time, we all go into pet ownership knowing that they may get sick, get hurt, and will eventually leave us. It’s never fun to be reminded of it, but we can’t avoid the truth.

1 in 3 pets will have a medical emergency this year. 27% of pet owners would have to borrow money or sell something to pay even a $400 vet bill; 12% wouldn’t be able to pay it at all. If you’ve been to the vet recently, you know that $400 is a pretty small sum for veterinary care. The bill in an emergency care situation is likely to be north of $1000 just to start.

If your pet develops a chronic illness, you’ll have ongoing costs such as medications and checkups. If you’re borrowing money to meet your vet expenses, you’re paying more in the long run with interest. Your household budget may well take a beating.

When asking if pet insurance is something you can afford, perhaps the question should be whether you can afford to go without it.






