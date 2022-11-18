There is nothing as sweet as buying new underwear. When you do, you feel the satisfaction of knowing your underwear drawer is well-stocked and that you’ll always have fresh pairs at the ready. Considering the many different cuts and shapes of underwear, shopping for new pairs can look like stocking up on multiple underwear styles so you’re prepared for all outfits and occasions.

Maybe you’re someone who regularly restocks your underpants collection, or maybe you tend to forget to buy new pairs and realize you might be running low. The question you’re probably asking is, “How often should I actually buy new underwear?” This question refers just as much to the puzzle of how often you should throw out your old pairs. As enjoyable as it is to accumulate new underwear, you know deep down that underwear doesn’t last forever, so you should plan to swap the old with the new. Let’s dive in to the answer about how often you should replace your underwear.

How Often Should You Buy New Underwear

It’s time to be honest: you probably have at least one pair of underwear that you’ve been wearing for years upon years. Maybe you remember the age you were when you got it, or maybe it feels like it has always been with you. It’s easy to get attached to a great pair of underwear that fits right and gives you no reasons to complain, but hygienically speaking, underwear is not meant to last forever.

The truth is that there is no hard and fast rule about the timeframe that a pair of underwear can last. Part of it comes down to personal preference, part of it comes down to how well the pair of underwear is holding up, and part of it comes down to what your main use for it is. For example, you will probably want to toss that pair of underpants that you work out in a lot sooner than that pair that you only wear under that particular dress.

You might hear suggestions that underwear should be replaced anywhere between every 6 to 12 months, but experts say that underwear can actually last a lot longer. The most important factor when it comes to your underpants is that you keep them clean so that you don’t experience discomfort or infections.

Now that we’ve busted the myth about underwear only lasting for a year, let’s talk about how long it can actually be worn. Once again, this really depends on the pair of underwear and also how you take care of it. But it’s safe to say that you should replace your old pairs when the time is right. Let’s discuss what that looks like.

How Do You Know When It’s Time to Replace Your Underwear?

Although you might be proud of that pair of underwear you’ve had for more years than you can count, when your unwear starts to show its age it’s time to say goodbye. Underpants that are falling apart, pilling or fraying, losing their color, or overall starting to look rough should be swapped out for new pairs. When you let your underwear get to that point, you’re really doing yourself a favor by replacing it with new, fresh fits, because they will feel better against your skin and be more comfortable. Considering that there are many amazing pairs of underwear that you’re missing out on by wearing your dingy old pairs, you can begin to realize how shopping for new underpants can make a big difference.

How to Launder Your Underwear to Make It Last

Whether you’ve just bought a new pack of underwear or are still trying to keep your older pairs fresh, there are right and wrong ways to launder your undergarments. Firstly, make sure you check the wash and care instructions on the tags to know how to clean each pair. In general, underwear made from cotton, spandex, and synthetic fabrics are safe to be washed in the washing machine and dried on low heat, while underwear made from lace, silk, or delicate material should be washed by hand. Group underwear together in the wash and air dry them whenever you can to help extend the life of your undergarments.

A big question everyone has wondered at some point or another is how long underwear is meant to last. If you like to hold on to your old pairs of underwear, this question will feel particularly relevant. Although there is no concrete answer for when you should retire your underwear, it all comes down to how well it’s serving you. Even if you can’t bring yourself to get rid of old underwear that still has life in it, do yourself a favor by buying new pairs. You will likely find that you only wear your incredible new undergarments, until soon you’ll be ready to let your old undies go.





