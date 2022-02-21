How the pandemic has affected air pollution

According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. Almost 99% of the global population breathe air that exceeds guideline limits on pollutants.

Outdoor air pollution, also known as ambient air pollution, affects developed and developing countries alike. Low- and middle-income countries in the Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions bear the biggest brunt however, in part due to lesser investment in practices such as sustainable land use, power generation and transport.

Major pollution sources include residential energy, vehicles, waste incineration and heavy industry. As well as threatening public health, many of these drivers also produce fuel combustion and greenhouse gas emissions. They also affect water and soil quality, reducing nutrients for animals and plants.

Combatting ambient air pollution is one of the biggest challenges facing society today. But the disruption caused by the pandemic drove stark changes in some areas – as well as emphasising the threat that polluted air poses to mankind.

How lockdowns affected air pollution

Country by country, region by region, the emergence of the coronavirus changed life as we know it. Entire populations were locked down and forbidden from travelling for anything but essential and emergency purposes. Data from the International Energy Agency showed that, by the end of March 2020, global road transport activity fell by almost 50% year on year.

The consequences of such restrictions were devastating for so many reasons. But one positive that many were quick to highlight was the visible improvement in air quality in major cities, as well as clearer waters in the canals of Venice. The effects of reduced transport and industry were clear to see.

Yet just as quickly as the smog lifted, air quality rapidly deteriorated once lockdowns were eased or lifted. And that was bad news for the many millions of people who would still go on to contract the virus.

Heightened health risks

Research from Harvard University found that exposure to polluted air over several years dramatically increased a patient’s risk of death. Even miniscule differences in pollution caused a significantly higher death rate, as these fine particles promote related health concerns such as heart disease, difficulty breathing and diabetes.

Air pollutants were also found to weaken the immune system and cause inflammation in the lungs, impacting the body’s natural defences against severe COVID-19 infection. Conversely, the brief reduction of pollution has been credited as a contributing factor in flattening the curve in heavily impacted regions.

Hope for a cleaner future

It’s hoped that our brief experience of cleaner air will drive our desire to keep it. While pausing leisure and economic activity isn’t a healthy way to do it, these shutdowns can offer valuable lessons moving forward.

We should be doing all we can to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, through shifting to clean energy and transportation for example. The positive impact on global health will be significant, clear and indisputable.