How to Adjust Your Child’s College Savings Plan for Inflation

Inflation has made it more expensive to pay for everything from basic expenses to discretionary spending to college. If you are trying to save enough to pay for your children’s college education, you may find you need to adjust your savings to reach your goal. There are several areas you can focus on.

Look for Other Ways of Helping with College Expenses

As you see the rising costs of college, you may feel that you will never be able to cover the cost of a four-year degree. But investing in your kids’ college savings plans is not the only way you can help them out. You can also take out a Private Parent loan to cover part or all of the cost of their education. There are parent loans for college available that can cover the gap between what you have managed to save and the cost of tuition and other fees.

Boost Your Income

While you may not be able to control the amount you are spending, you can control how much you have coming into some degree. You might consider asking for a raise. Many businesses are struggling when it comes to filling vacancies. That means many companies want to make sure their employees want to stick around. Come up with a list of why you deserve a raise, including any extra responsibility or projects you have taken on. You could also take on extra hours or shifts at work if possible. You might get paid for overtime. Some workplaces also offer additional pay for working nights, weekends, or holidays.

If you can’t get a raise at your current job, you might want to start looking for a new job. Many companies have open positions, so it could be a good time to find something that pays better. You may be able to negotiate your salary, benefits, and schedule. You don’t have to plan on leaving your current job to search for a new one, but doing your research does help keep the options open. It can also help you figure out what people with similar jobs are getting, which can help you negotiate your current salary.

Start Cutting Other Expenses

Consider how you lived when you were in college. You may have eaten the cheapest food you could find and avoided any unnecessary spending because you didn’t have the money. While you don’t have to go back to that standard of living, your current standard of living may have increased significantly. You might have started buying more name brands, but in many cases, the name brand is not any better than the generic brand. Look over other expenses you might be paying too much on as well. Maybe you have several subscription services you no longer use. Determine whether you are using all the platforms, if you are using your full phone data plan, and whether you are paying for recurring orders you no longer need. Identify money habits you need to ditch in order to support your larger goal.

Switch to a Weekly Budget

The most common budget is a monthly one, but if you are trying to cut down your spending, consider checking it at least once a week. This helps you better see where your money is going so you can stay on track. You’ll be able to determine if you are spending too much in one category and need to cut back or adjust another category. Looking over your budget each week can even help you stay motivated. When you prioritize your budget, it is more likely to influence other decisions. If you are extremely conscious of how much you are spending on food, you are less likely to let leftovers go to waste.

Focus on Your Family’s Future

Inflation feels like it affects you more now than your future self. You may find it hard to stay on track with your kids’ college savings because you are focused on having enough money right now. If you do need to temporarily miss a contribution, it is okay. However, pausing contributions that affect your family’s future can have long-reaching consequences. You should also be investing for retirement so you do not become a financial burden to your kids when they are grown.