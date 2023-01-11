How to Attract New Customers to Your Business in 2023

Businesses spend a lot of money every year in an attempt to retain customers, but also find new ones. Customers are the driving fuel of any business looking to stay successful in the long-term. Every business is trying to stay one step ahead and embrace any new tactics that will help them accomplish this goal. However, this is much easier said than done, especially with the dramatic changes and shifting trends we experience every year. How exactly do you overcome this mountain, stay relevant, and reach new customers who will engage with your business? Don’t worry, we have you covered with six ways you can attract new customers to your business in 2023 below.

Automation

Every business invests a ton of money into marketing in an effort to attract new customers, but automation helps you save time and convert leads. There are several different marketing automation tools available, which when used right can streamline engagement with customers. Also, look into utilizing AI-based automation to enhance and expand your marketing reach. This can be applied to voice search functions, smart assistants, chatbots, and more. Don’t use this to replace your human engagement with customers, but to enhance the customer experience overall. AI combined with predictive analytics can help you learn more about your audience, which can lead to hyper-personalized messaging.

Employee Activation

Employee activation is a somewhat new practice, but when it’s done properly can help you attract a flurry of new customers. Employee activation is the practice of creating a good workplace environment so employees can thrive and put their best foot forward. If employees are in a good state of mind while at work, they’ll be able to produce content organically and enthusiastically. This will help enhance the relationship between your customers and employees which will lead to a higher rate of conversion and deeper trust.

Live Video

Taking advantage of live video is a cool way you can attract new customers to your business. According to socialmediatoday.com, people spend three times longer watching live videos than they do watching pre-recorded ones. Live video makes customers feel engaged and feel like they’re seeing something exclusive. This has become a popular option that many social media platforms have opened up such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. This is a great way to launch exciting news, a new product, or even an educational venue for consumers. See if there’s a way to capitalize on this new trend, so you can direct customers in the right direction.

Brand Responsibility

Brand responsibility is something unique you might want to consider if you want to attract new customers. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the environment and are beginning to choose brands that align with these values over others. Think about what ways you can incorporate sustainable practices into your business and figure out ways you can become more “green.” You could use this in your marketing efforts, which could potentially bring a new demographic into your consumer base. Also, consider supporting causes that are related to your company to show that you truly care and you’re willing to make a difference.

Agile Marketing

Learning how to be agile when it comes to marketing will help you attract a slew of new customers to your business. You want to stay flexible and be ready to pivot if the market unexpectedly shifts. A recession could pop up out of the blue, a product may fall out of popularity, or you can experience a supply chain delay could happen. It’s important to come up with a backup plan in case anything goes wrong. For example, your customer base might become more environmentally conscious, so you decide to embrace eco-friendly poly mailers to meet this shift and demand.

Humanize Messaging

Technology is constantly advancing to the point where some customers may feel like a brand is too cold and sterile. So it’s important to humanize your brand and messaging with memorable campaigns. Try to focus your messaging on storytelling and emotional resonance. Storytelling is an easy way to connect with your audience on a deeper level and differentiate your company from the rest. When done correctly, this will help build trust and loyalty. Experiment with the ways you incorporate this into your marketing, so you can attract new customers from several different outlets.

Finding new customers can be one of the most challenging aspects of running a business. The good thing is there are multiple strategies you can employ to increase your chances of making this happen on a consistent basis. Try incorporating automation, employee activation, and live video. You could also utilize brand responsibility, agile marketing efforts, and humanize your messaging. If you take a leap of faith and use these six ways to attract new customers highlighted above, you might be surprised by the growth your consumer base experiences.





