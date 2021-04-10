How to Avoid the Most Common Vaping Errors

Switching from smoking to vaping is a major life decision, and it’s made even more important by the fact that you really want to enjoy it. After all, there’s probably a good chance that you actually enjoy smoking. If you didn’t enjoy it, you’d find it significantly easier to quit. Vaping, meanwhile, is something that millions of people have found makes quitting as easy as it can possibly be – but your switch to vaping can only be successful if you actually enjoy it. If you don’t, then you’ll find it very difficult to overcome the temptation to relapse into smoking.

Vaping technology is extremely mature at this point, and the products are very reliable. That’s great news for anyone who’s interested in getting on the road to a new tobacco-free lifestyle, but vaping devices haven’t quite gotten so simple that they use themselves. You still have to operate your device correctly, or you aren’t going to have a good experience – and that means avoiding the most common vaping errors. So, how do you avoid those errors and set yourself up for a great experience from the start? That’s what you’ll learn from this article.

Choose the Right Type of Vaping Device

The first and most important thing that you can do as a new vaper is choose the type of device that’s going to give you the best possible experience. The main concern here is that you want to get a device that’s going to provide a balance of convenience, ease of use and flexibility that meets your needs.

The secondary concern is that many of the vaping devices you’ll find in brick-and-mortar vape shops are actually geared toward expert vapers rather than beginners. You don’t want an expert-oriented vaping device – also known as a mod – because a mod is designed to give you the best possible experience if you use a low-nicotine e-liquid and inhale the vapor directly into your lungs. That’s most likely not how you’ll want to vape as a beginner. You’ll want to use a higher-nicotine e-liquid and inhale from the mouth to the lungs because that’s what feels most like smoking.

The ideal device for a new vaper is one that’s small and refillable. A small vaping device is optimized for the mouth-to-lung inhaling style that you’ll prefer as a new vaper – and using a refillable device is the way to enjoy the widest possible variety of flavors.

Choose the Right Vape Juice

The only thing more important than the type of vaping device that you use is the e-liquid that you put in it. The vape juice, after all, is the thing that provides the flavor and supplies nicotine to your body. If you don’t enjoy the e-liquid that you’re using, you’re not going to enjoy vaping – it’s as simple as that.

The first thing to know about buying vape juice is that it’s always a good idea to buy a reliable brand like Naked Vape Juice. The big brands have gotten to where they are today by offering a product that’s always consistent in quality and always shows creativity and imagination in flavor design.

It’s a good idea to try several different flavors when you buy vape juice for the first time because that’ll give you the highest probability of finding something you like right off the bat. E-liquid makers can use various combinations of food-grade flavorings to create vape juices that taste like almost anything – anything, that is, except cigarette smoke. Many people do enjoy tobacco e-liquids, but you’d better prepare yourself for that fact that no tobacco e-liquid tastes like a cigarette.

The next thing that you’ll need to do is decide which type of vape juice you’re going to use: freebase nicotine or nicotine salt. For the vast majority of new vapers using small devices like pod-based systems, nicotine salt is the best choice because it’s available in higher nicotine strengths than freebase nicotine vape juice. Nicotine salt e-liquid is also the only type of vape juice that’s capable of giving you anywhere near as much nicotine per puff as a tobacco cigarette would.

Learn to Vape Properly

In order to provide a mouth-to-lung vaping experience that feels like smoking a cigarette, a vaping device needs to have very tight airflow. The drawback of having a vaping device with tight airflow, though, is that you might be tempted to inhale more firmly when you want your device to produce a bigger vapor cloud. You’d do the same thing with a cigarette, after all, if you wanted a bigger cloud of smoke.

Vaping devices, however, don’t work like cigarettes. If you inhale more firmly on a cigarette, it burns down more quickly thanks to the “gunpowder rings” in the paper. The only way to make a vaping device produce a bigger cloud, though, is to increase the power sent to the atomizer coil. Ultimately, you may decide that you’d like to upgrade to a new vaping device that’s more powerful than the one you’re currently using. For now, though, you need to get the best flavors and biggest clouds out of the device you already have. To do that, maintain gentle, consistent air pressure when puffing on your device. The longer your puffs are, the bigger the clouds will be.

Learn How to Maintain Your Vaping Device

Aside from charging the battery and keeping the tank or pod full, the most important thing to know about maintaining a vaping device is when you should replace the pod or atomizer coil. The atomizer coil in your vaping device includes the heating wire that turns the e-liquid into vapor. As you use your device, you’ll find that the flavor gradually changes. Over time, you’ll start to taste a sort of “caramelized sugar” flavor that results from the melting and browning of the sweeteners in your e-liquid. After a while, you’ll start to taste a slightly burned flavor and may even experience a bit of throat irritation when you vape. That’s when it’s time to replace your pod or coil.