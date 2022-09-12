How to Balance Family Life with Going Back to School

If you are considering going back to school to get a college degree, you might wonder what kind of an impact this will have on your family life. There’s no doubt that things will change, but many of those changes can be for the better. You can approach this in a way that helps make it a more positive experience for the whole family even if it means everyone has to pitch in a little harder and do a little more.

Paying for It

The first thing many people worry about when it comes to going back to school is how it will affect the family finances. Sometimes, it can feel as though you’re literally taking money away from your children. However, over the long run, you are more likely to earn more to help support your family. In the meantime, you can look online for scholarships to help cover those expenses. Loans and grants are other possibilities that can help you prevent drawing on the family coffers to cover education costs.

Divvying Up Tasks

Whether you’re the main breadwinner or the main caregiver, the dynamic at home is going to shift when you’re going to school, and this can mean big changes in how things are done. On the plus side, unless your children are really young, this is a terrific opportunity for kids to step up, become more independent, and master some life skills. While you might be able to let some standards slide when it comes to household organization and cleanliness, people still need to eat and bills have to be paid, so have a family meeting about what still needs to get done, who will do those things and how. This will help lessen the stress of everyday life and heighten communication between family members.

Be a Role Model

If you have any remaining doubts about whether or not you should take the time out to get your bachelor’s degree, think about the great example you are setting for your children. You are showing them that it’s never too late to improve yourself. You’re demonstrating the value of hard work and education. It can also be good for kids to see you develop an identity outside of being their parent, particularly if you have not worked outside the home since they were born. Remember that you can set the tone for how your kids view this time.

Time Management

This will be one of the big challenges. You’ll need to figure out how to get time to study and do your schoolwork, but you’ll also still want to spend quality time with family. If you already have a family night that you all spend together, you may want to make sure that you are able to keep it going. If you don’t have one, this would be a good time to start one. If your kids are older, they may be busy on weekend nights, but with younger kids, you can make it on Friday or Saturday night if everyone has a typical schedule with weekends off since you won’t have to worry about getting people up for work and school the next day. In addition, talk to your family about respecting the time that you need to accomplish things for school.