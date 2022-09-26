How to Become a Soccer Fan: Step-By-Step Guide

Becoming a soccer fan in 2022 has never been so easy – and this guide is going to explain how.

Did you know that soccer is the a popular sport of all time? Currently, there are over 3.5 billion – yep, billion – soccer fans worldwide. These fans are primarily in Europe and Asia, but soccer is also a big hit in the US too.

Although it’s an overwhelming prospect, becoming a part of the global soccer community is nowhere near as difficult as you might imagine. So, if you want to become a passionate soccer fan, make sure to follow each step in this guide.

Step 1: Join a Betting Site

For decades, betting has been a huge part of soccer culture. Essentially, they go hand-in-hand with one another. No matter which soccer stadium you go to – whether it’s in the US or the UK – you will see fans in the crowd making bets on their smartphone. It is what being a fan is all about.

Therefore, to get prepared, you should join a sports betting site and learn about soccer betting odds. Make sure to spend some time analyzing and familiarizing yourself with how soccer odds work, as this will give you a greater chance of winning.

Step 2: Find a Club to Support – and try to be Loyal!

Next, you need to find a club to support.

Contrary to popular opinion, you don’t have to support the club from your hometown. For example, if you live in LA, this doesn’t mean you have to support LA Galaxy (although their fans will tell you otherwise). Instead, you should support a club that appeals to your personality and beliefs.

Let’s say you’re someone who is passionate about fast, attacking soccer. If this is the case, a club like Manchester City or PSG would be suited to you, as these are very rich clubs that continuously invest in the best players around.

Or, if you’re someone who likes traditions and historic values, then a club like Manchester United might be best for you. Generally, Manchester United and Real Madrid are considered elite clubs in this regard.

Whichever club you decide to support, you should try to remain loyal to them. In the soccer community, it’s generally frowned upon to switch between different clubs.

Step 3: Watch the Games

Depending on where you live, you may not be able to attend games at stadiums in person. If this is true, don’t worry – instead, you can watch games via television networks or streaming platforms.

Sky Sports and NBC are great sources for watching soccer, so make sure to check them out.

Step 4: Follow your Favorite Players on Social Media

Step 4 is nice and easy: follow your favorite soccer players on social media.

Nowadays, most soccer players are active on social media so that they can interact with fans and grow their brands. Therefore, you should try your best to follow as many of them as possible, as this allows you the opportunity to post messages of support and stay up-to-date with their training and lives.

Step 5: Play FIFA

The FIFA video game franchise is the holy grail for soccer fans. On this game (available on PlayStation, XBOX, PC, and mobile), you can build your own Ultimate Team, collaborate with friends, and much more. It’s a great tool for growing your knowledge of football tactics and the different clubs around the world.