How to Boost Blood Circulation: 6 Ways

Proper blood circulation is crucial to maintaining proper overall health. It’s a no-brainer that you cannot live without the blood in your body, but did you ever think about the importance of where that blood is stored? Improper circulation means that the blood flow is slowed down or blocked. As a result, the organs and cells in your body aren’t receiving two very important things that they need—oxygen and nutrients. And poor circulation causes a build-up of blood in one or more concentrated locations of the body while the rest of the body feels starved for what it needs.

When you have proper circulation it boosts your overall health.

it helps circulate oxygen, as well as blood

This oxygen aids in optimal organ function

As a result of organs functioning better, wounds will heal faster

Since wounds are healing faster, it’s because the immune system is being boosted

Oxygen and blood flow also helps with optimal brain function

More than your brain, proper circulation will keep your heart healthy

So what are the symptoms of poor circulation that you should keep a keen eye out for?

if you can’t concentrate

If you notice your energy being depleted

If your hair is starting to thin out

If your wounds are healing slower than normal

Perhaps the most obvious one, if you have cold hands and feet

Here are six ways to boost your blood circulation.

Purchase compression socks

Compression socks, like Comrad Socks, have one main purpose—to aid in better blood circulation. Blood flows naturally to the bottom of our bodies, as gravity would dictate. This means that, as a result of your feet being below you, in both instances, being on your feet all day and sitting down all day, the blood is flowing towards the ground and away from your heart. This is essentially being held in the lower part of your leg. Compression socks gently squeeze the leg to divert the flow of blood circulation away from certain points and outward towards the rest of the body and boost overall circulation. If compression socks aren’t your thing (although they should be) then try elevating your legs so that your body begins to push the blood from your feet and back to your heart.

Get out and exercise

Regular exercise is great for you, and that is also true as a way to boost circulation. When you do cardiovascular activities your heart reaches certain zones that help blood flow. Think a lot of the “ing” words; running, hiking, swimming, biking, walking, dancing, and just overall moving. You can start with a brief 10 to 15-minute walk every day (yes, every day) and increase it to 30 to 45 minutes or more demanding exercise like jogging or even a sport like soccer.

Lower your stress levels

When you decrease stress levels your body will naturally respond in a positive way that will aid in overall blood flow. But everyone needs different things to relax. You might prefer a hot bubble bath while others enjoy more of a heavy sweat session at the gym. These sorts of activities are known to release positive inducing chemicals in the brain like endorphins and dopamine, which lower stress levels and reduce cortisol levels—that chemical that spikes the flight or fight response. Some great ways to easily lower your stress levels are mediation, which you can begin with a mere five minutes a day to start, listening to positive music, going for a walk, journaling, or reading. Essentially, if it’s quiet, technology-free, and brings you joy then it will destress you.

Keep an eye out for your blood pressure

Have you ever noticed that every time you go to the doctor they always check your blood pressure? That’s because it’s a way to monitor proper blood flow. Check-in with your doctor for the right numbers to look out for you and you can easily check this from home as often as you see fit. All you have to do is buy an at-home blood pressure monitor at the local pharmacy and you’ll be on your way to taking back control of your health.

Stay hydrated

All blood cells contain a significant amount of water. So by staying hydrated and drinking enough H20 you are ensuring that each blood cell is getting the right amount of water it needs to move about the rest of your body.

Brush your entire body

Most people know to brush their hair, but have you ever been told to brush your body? When you take a body brush and stroke your arms, legs, torso, and, well, everywhere you can brush the blood flow (it’s similar to a massage). Plus, this helps get rid of dry skin. You can do it once a day, and feel the results in no time.

As you keep in mind these tips for better blood circulation, know that you can be in control of your own health. Using these six steps, you’re already on your way to a healthier, longer, life.