Events
How To Celebrate Mardi Gras
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mardi Gras will commence. It is the party the day before Lent and has evolved into a week-long festival. New York use to celebrate it in style, but since COVID the celebrations are far and few between.
Traditional Kings Cake is served. The story of these glazed and frosted pastries dates back to the Medieval Times, when French, Belgian, and Spanish cultures commemorated the 12th day of Christmas with gifts and sweets. Biblically, the kings during this time would have been visiting the newborn baby Jesus, bringing gifts and sweets of their own. That’s where the “king” in king cake comes from. Today, the cakes are fried and doughy, glazed and frosted, typically in the Mardi Gras colors. They’re usually circular and braided, to resemble a King’s crown. Most cakes are baked with a tiny baby figurine on the inside, and whomever finds the toy, as tradition holds, must host the next big party.
The best place we found to celebrate is at French Roast, 2340 Broadway on 85th Street. They are featuring a special menu at lunch and dinner including Shrimp Po’Boys, Jambalaya, Beignets and Bananas Foster, live jazz in the evening on Mardi Gras day from the band Bedlam Swing, New Orleans’s Sazerac and Hurricane cocktails and gift certificates for anyone who finds the plastic baby figure in the King Cake (a Mardi Gras ritual.) The festivities started on February 17th and run through Mardi Gras day.
Entertainment
Happy Presidents Day: What’s Open and What To Do
Expect banks, Government buildings, post offices to be closed. Alternate side parking is suspended for Washington’s Birthday, but meters are in effect.
During Presidents’ Day many activities and fun events can be found around New York. All children in New York will be on holiday from school so the first place to head should be the Intrepid Museum which has a Kids Week. On Monday, February 20 at 12 noon: Life in a Vacuum and on Tuesday, February 21: 12:30pm & 1:30pm: Blue Man Group Perform and 1pm & 3pm: Gazillion Bubble Show
and at 2pm: Dogman the Musical. Also look for authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future. Meet the Author: Former space shuttle escape equipment crew chief/suit tech and modern day hidden figure Sharon McDougle tells kidsall about the orange spacesuit in her adorable children’s book, Suit Up for Launch with Shay! Finally Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old. For the rest of the week:
Wednesday, February 22:
12pm: Betty Skelton: For All Womankind
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Ballet Hispanico performance (ages 6+)
All day:
- Authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future
- Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old.
Thursday, February 23:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity!
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play a version of “Go Fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another, including snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodilians
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Join Lamont for Scientists are Superheroes activity. Recommended for ages 5-10yrs old
Friday, February 24:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
12pm-4pm: Wildlife Theater presents pop-up and roaming puppet shows
1pm & 3pm: Mad Science takes kids on an adventure in Physics (ages 5+)
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All Day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
- ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12)
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play “go fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: Meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Scientists are Superheroes activity. (ages 5-10yrs)
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers: Make your own LED paper flashlight!
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on a simulated shake table.
Saturday, February 25:
12pm & 3pm: Launching Space Shuttles
1pm: Mad Science – Fire and Ice. Kids learn about combustion and the amazing frozen gas that is dry ice. (ages 5+)
2pm: STEM from Dance performs a Hip-Hop Jazz piece using LED light sticks as props.
All day:
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12 yrs)
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on asimulated shake table.
- NYC Ghostbusters League: NYC Ghostbusters are back aboard the Intrepid to teach kids how to make cross link polymer gel, a scientific recipe for ectoplasmic slime.
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model!
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play Go Fish and interact with river critters.
- Columbia’s Society of Women Engineers hosts a paper-airplane making activity in which students can tinker with and test a variety of plane designs, learn more about aerodynamics, and pit their creations against one another!
You can also visit Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Times Square, MoMA or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
It is a popular day for retail, as many stores mark it as the start of their sales season, although the stock exchanges are closed and the Financial District is very quiet around this time.
A great place to visit ist the Empire State Building, or the Statue of Liberty.
Broadway
Film and Stage Performer Jean Louisa Kelly Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Anything Can Happen!
Jean Louisa Kelly – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly’s story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, “Anything Can Happen!” There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.
“I really want to keep growing creatively,” Kelly comments. “In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases — there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s wonderful.”
Jean Louisa Kellyis an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie’s MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman’s wife, in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on “Mad About You.” Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children’s album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be… You and Me. Two of her original singles, “Don’t Give Up” and “Valley of Fire,” were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com
Paul Bogaev is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for Tarzan, Bombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Les Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev’s second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include Nine, Across the Universe, Dreamgirls, Connie and Carla, and animated features The Lion King, Tarzan, Mulan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Annie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com
Events
The Inaugural Relentless Musical Awards Is Happening February 27, 2023
The American Playwriting Foundation (David Bar Katz, Founding Artistic Director) and Building for the Arts (David J. Roberts, President) will present the inaugural Relentless Musical Award on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 pm at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).The annual Relentless Award, created in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman, is presented this year to a musical submission in honor of Adam Schlesinger, an Academy & Tony-nominated and Emmy & Grammy-winning songwriter who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. Schlesinger had served as an artistic advisor during the creation of the Relentless Award in 2015. In addition to the award presentation, the celebration will include a First Listen to songs from the winning and finalist musicals. Special guests, all collaborators of Schlesinger’s, will perform covers of a selection of his songs. The evening will conclude with a post-show reception. Special guests and speakers will be announced at a later date. Past Relentless Award Ceremony speakers have included Michael Stuhlbarg, Ethan Hawke, Ellen Burstyn, Billy Crudup, and Sam Rockwell. Building for the Arts President David J. Roberts said, “This is a thrilling opportunity for Building for the Arts to bring together two of its diverse programs, Theatre Row and the American Playwriting Foundation. We’re immensely proud to celebrate the Relentless Award’s first musical honorees in this pivotal moment for the American Playwriting Foundation as a new program of Building for the Arts and its mission as a hub for artistic connection and community-building.” The Relentless Musical Award will be presented to winners Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Laura Grill Jaye, professionally known as Grill and Chowder, for their new musical How the White Girl Got Her Spots and Other 90s Trivia. Songs will be presented from How the White Girl… and from finalist musicals Hills On Fire by Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden, Shoot for the Moon by David Gomez and John-Michael Lyles, and XY by Oliver Houser. As the creators of the winning submission, Grill and Chowder will receive $65,000, the largest cash prize in American theater presented to an unproduced work, as well as opportunities to have How the White Girl… developed at various theatrical institutions, including a series of staged readings at Theatre Row. The winner and finalists of the Relentless Musical Award were selected by a panel of judges including Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins), Lynn Nottage (Clyde’s), Thomas Bradshaw (When They See Us), David Javerbaum (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”), Sam Hollander (“Ordinary Joe”), Brontez Purnell (100 Boyfriends) and Stephin Merrit (The Magnetic Fields). The Relentless Award selects finalists from several thousand submissions using blind evaluation, keeping the writers’ identities, gender, race, etc. completely anonymous throughout the process. Approximately 80% of Relentless Finalists have been women. A small number of tickets for the Celebration may be released to the public, pending availability. The Relentless Awards and the American Playwriting Foundation are a program of Building for the Arts. The American Playwriting Foundation, established in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman and his relentless pursuit of truth in the theater, has presented the Relentless Award annually to a playwright in recognition of a new work. In its mere eight years, the Relentless Award has become the most impactful award in theater in terms of launching some of theater’s brightest new artists who are revitalizing the American stage: Obie Award-winner Aleshea Harris, whose plays have been produced non-stop since her Relentless win; Clare Barron, whose winning play Dance Nation went on to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist and winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize; Harrison David Rivers, whose play The Bandaged Place recently ran at Roundabout Theater Company; and Sarah DeLappe, whose play The Wolves has received over 500 productions. Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature projects – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation– nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?