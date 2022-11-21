We all have a dream car in mind – and we can see ourselves driving it and having the time of our lives with it! But most of us know that we have to be practical, so we settle for something between our dream car and a reasonable car to fit our requirements. So even before we visit the car lot, we already have the car we’d like to purchase in mind. If you’re like most people, you probably have a good idea of the car you should buy, and you’ve probably checked online and made sure it’s up to par with your expectations. Many people nowadays also know that buying a used car is often a better deal than buying a new one, especially if you know where to go – and how to do it right. But once you’ve decided on your choice of vehicle, it’s time for the inspection – and this is where you have to be fully focused. So without further ado, here’s how to check a used vehicle like a professional.

Before starting

Before you even begin to check the vehicle, it’s important to take care of a few considerations. For instance, it’s better to check the car during the day rather than at night, especially if the day is sunny and bright. For example, it is handier to check the paint, and it is easier to see dents or cracks.

Another thing to note before you begin your inspection – make sure the vehicle is parked somewhere where it’s easy to see it from all sides. This way, you can check it better from different angles. If you arrive at the lot and it’s parked beside a wall or uneven surface, you can always ask the salesperson to move it. It’s better to be on level ground so that you can easily check straight lines – if it’s uneven, it will be harder to see deformities on the roof or window panes.

Take someone with you.

Another practice that’s good to do – and good for you – is to take someone else along with you. It could be a companion such as a relative or friend, or better yet, take a mechanic or expert in cars. They can provide more insight and perhaps even spot a problem you don’t see.

Know what to bring

Of course, it’s better to bring a few things along, too. For instance, you should bring a notebook/notepad and pen, or your phone will do as long as you can write down details, such as the mileage, the identification number, and other points of note. Also, bring a flashlight with you, as it will help you check the underside of the vehicle and any hidden areas or spots, as a used car Utah seller like Young Automotive recommends. Also, bring a USB or CD with you so you can check the audio/video and ensure it is working properly.

Walk around the vehicle.

You should first walk around the vehicle and see if it has any dents, scratches, or markings on the outside. Then, make it a point to check particular areas: the grille and headlights, the front bumper, side indicators, wipers, windows, wheel arches, and the boot. Feel free to inform the salesperson or seller if you see something out of the ordinary, and do the same for the interior.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com