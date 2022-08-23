How to Check the Status of an Auto Insurance Claim: A step-by-step guide

Auto insurance can seem simple and basic on the surface, but they are quite complicated when you look into the details. Being unaware of the ins and outs of auto insurance claims can lead to confusion when you have to file the claim and check its status. This could lead to increased insurance claim processing time, and you might lose money in the process as well.

In this article, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the basics of making an insurance claim, and checking the status of your claim. We’ll also touch upon the ways of making your claim process faster and easier, and avoiding a few things that could delay your claim, or worse, getting it rejected. Let’s get started.

Filing a Claim

The entire claim filing process once was a daunting task, but now with the coming of mobile applications and smartphones, filing a claim is a piece of cake. But it must be done correctly or else your claim will take longer to process or even get rejected.

Right after you get in a car accident, make sure that everyone is okay. Then call the medics, and then call the police. It is very important that you report the accident to the police. Not just accidents, but even if your car gets damaged while it was parked, or if it gets stolen, report it to the police first.

Getting an official police report is necessary as almost all insurance companies require you to have it to ensure the legitimacy of the accident. Not having a police report can complicate the claim process, or even get your claim rejected.

After you’ve contacted the police, take a video and photos of the accident, and of your car. It is better that you record yourself describing how the accident happened. Get a dash cam as it can speed up the claim process.

The car insurance company will send a representative who will further investigate the accident, ask a couple of questions about the accident (or the theft), do some background checks, and if everything is well, your claim will be accepted and processed.