From the very moment you are born, your body relies on over thirteen different essential vitamins to support its normal function. Whether contributing to the function of the immune system or assisting with growth and development, each vitamin has super important roles to play.

While most of the vitamins you need can be sourced through a balanced diet, more and more people are opting to take daily multivitamins to support their nutritional needs. This guide will explore the basics of multivitamins, including how to choose the best multivitamin for you.

Understanding Multivitamins

It’s fairly simple to establish what multivitamin is right for you. The decision becomes a whole lot easier once you know all about these supplements and why people take them! To assist with your decision, we’ve answered four of the most frequently asked questions surrounding multivitamins.

What Are Multivitamins?

Multivitamins are a type of supplement that contain more than one vitamin and/or mineral. Multivitamins do not replace a healthy and balanced diet, but instead, assist with meeting your nutritional needs when taken alongside one.

Why Do People Take Multivitamins?

There are many reasons as to why people choose to take multivitamins. These reasons tend to vary between individuals, which is why it’s always wise to meet with a nutritionist or health professional to discuss your exact needs.

While the choice to take a multivitamin should be a personal decision, a lot of people choose to take them to safeguard their intake. This essentially means that, no matter what type of diet you follow, a multivitamin will help to meet your nutritional needs. This gives you added peace of mind through knowing that your nutritional needs are being met every single day.

Of course, safeguarding your vitamin intake isn’t the only reason to take multivitamins. There are also multivitamins tailored to specific groups, such as age groups or those with specific concerns. For example, a multivitamin tailored for those over the age of 50 might contain vitamins that reduce tiredness and fatigue. Or, a multivitamin aimed at those trying to conceive might contain vitamins that support healthy reproduction. Whatever your circumstance, there’s likely to be a multivitamin tailored to suit!

How Often Should You Take Multivitamins?

Directions for use might vary depending on the multivitamin being taken. However, as a general rule of thumb, they are taken daily. Most nutritional requirements “reset” each day, meaning taking a daily multivitamin will help your body to stay at adequate levels.

I Want To Take Multivitamins But Struggle To Swallow Tablets, Help!

A lot of people struggle to swallow vitamins, which in turn, prevents them from taking multivitamins altogether. But, fear not! Alternative multivitamins provide the answer.

Due to their rise in popularity, a lot of multivitamin brands now offer tablet alternatives for those who struggle with swallowing. This means that you can get just as an effective multivitamin but in a gummy or liquid form.

Whether safeguarding your intake or assisting with specific needs, there are many multivitamins out there that will be perfect for you.