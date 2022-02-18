How to Choose the Right Moving Company

Moving can get hectic fast, especially if you never planned for it. Things can get more complicated if you have delicate electrical appliances and other items that need careful handling.

That’s where an experienced mover comes in. These professionals take the stress and burden of transporting prized possessions to your new home safely, and it’s worth every penny.

However, you must hire a professional and honest mover.

Not sure what to look for in a potential moving company? Here are the factors to consider.

Background Check

Trade associations accredit reputable companies with good standing. In addition, these associations regulate their members, ensuring they comply with industry standards.

For example, the best movers in NYC must be members of and are accredited by the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA). So, before you hire a mover, visit Moving.org to find out whether the AMSA accredits it.

You can also check the track record of the moving company in question with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Only chose a company accredited by the BBB and has a good rating. BBB doesn’t charge anything for checking companies or businesses on their website. A company not listed by the BBB isn’t worth hiring.

Verify Licensure and Insurance

Before hiring a moving company, make sure it’s insured and licensed. If you are moving interstate, confirm whether the mover is licensed through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website protectyourmove.gov and request the company’s U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number. This number is necessary if you need to file a claim against the company later.

If you are moving within your state, confirm the licensing status of the moving company through your local agencies in the FMCSA’s database.

Verify The Business’s Physical Address

Ask for the mover’s business card or visit their website, then check their listed address through the phonebook or online. Make sure their address is registered and listed and their name. Avoid movers whose addresses are residential areas or businesses with non-existent or suspicious addresses.

Ask for Referrals

Browsing the internet searching for a moving company is a daunting task. So why not ask for referrals from friends, coworkers, and family members who’ve moved?

Former clients have first-hand experience with the movers and are most likely to be honest with you about their experience. Likewise, if you know a reliable real estate agent, you can also ask them for a referral. These real estate agents have networks of professionals in the real estate industry and usually can recommend local movers in your area.

Ask for a Quote

A mover who charges too low may not be as good of a deal as you think. These movers might be used to cutting corners or could surprise you with hidden fees later on.

We recommend asking for a quote and a full breakdown of the estimate. While you may receive a high price, a quality mover will justify each fee.

For example, some movers charge high because they don’t have the equipment and trucks needed for moving, so they have to hire them from elsewhere. So, they have to cover the hiring cost and add a margin for their profit.

Meet Staff Ahead of Time

Stay away from a company whose staff look unprofessional, don’t pick up phone calls, come late for appointments, or seem unsure of what’s expected of them.

In addition, some agents are not straightforward with their answers or even contradict themselves in the course of a conversation. That’s why we recommend meeting with a moving representative to discuss the details. This way, you can get the most accurate read of their professionalism in person and see if they give you different information than what was discussed on the phone.

Conclusion

There are many moving companies in the U.S. Unfortunately, not all are honest or reliable. Using the tips above, you can be sure of getting a mover who will move your household items safely and affordably.

To maximize your chances of success, we recommend getting in-person estimates from not less than three different movers before picking one.