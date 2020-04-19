How to Create a Mask Without Sewing.

The new accessory thanks to the COVID -19 virus is a facemask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that if you are going out into public, a cloth mask is required. Governor Cuomo is now requiring all New Yorkers that is you go out, you need to wear a mask. If you go shopping at Trader Joe’s, you will not be let into the store without a face mask. This is the new normal.

Thanks to my friend Errol Rappaport, here is a way to make a face mask in less than 5 minutes using a scarf and two scrounges. Now you can incorporate your own style.

Errol’s parent were both designers. David Rappaport founded Damon Creations in 1942. The company made men’s knitwear and neckties. Francesca for Damon was a women’s line, designed by David’s wife, Francesca. The line was made up of easy to wear, but stylish dresses made from fine Italian wool knit. The Rappaports sold the business in 1988.