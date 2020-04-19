MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

How to Create a Mask Without Sewing.

How to Create a Mask Without Sewing.

The new accessory thanks to the COVID -19 virus is a facemask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that if you are going out into public, a cloth mask is required. Governor Cuomo is now requiring all New Yorkers that is you go out, you need to wear a mask. If you go shopping at Trader Joe’s, you will not be let into the store without a face mask. This is the new normal.

Thanks to my friend Errol Rappaport, here is a way to make a face mask in less than 5 minutes using a scarf and two scrounges. Now you can incorporate your own style.

Errol’s parent were both designers. David Rappaport founded Damon Creations in 1942. The company made men’s knitwear and neckties. Francesca for Damon was a women’s line, designed by David’s wife, Francesca. The line was made up of easy to wear, but stylish dresses made from fine Italian wool knit. The Rappaports sold the business in 1988.

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

Barbra Streisand’s Screen-Worn Dress from ‘The Way We Were

Suzanna BowlingApril 1, 2020
Read More

How to Stay Ahead of the Curve: Claudio Kaczka, Founder of BIRKA’s Vision Not Only Helps Luxury Brands, But Does So Economically

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

2020 Summer Fashion Trends to Take on This Season

WriterMarch 17, 2020
Read More

Nautica Glory During Awards Season

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 18, 2020
Read More

Mashell Goodluck Showcases Fall/Winter 2020

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Valentine Oscar Luxury Lounge & Party Delights on Eve of Ceremony

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

The $100,000 Oscar Gift Bag

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2020
Read More

Queen of Stream Adriana Kaegi, launches new Fashion Channel

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 6, 2020
Read More

How Many Outfits Harley Quinn is Wearing in Birds of Prey?

WriterJanuary 22, 2020
Read More