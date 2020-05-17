How to Create Long-Lasting Family Memories

There is nothing quite like creating memories as a family.

Unfortunately, all too often, the pressures of modern-day life get in the way of precious family time, and you find another year has gone by without you spending as much quality time together as you would have liked.

However, even with the busiest schedule in the world, if you really are dedicated to creating long-lasting memories with your family, you can make it happen.

So, set aside your spring cleaning, leave your to-do list for another day, and make a commitment to making memories.

Need some ideas for family-friendly activities and days out?

Check out these fun-filled recommendations!

1. Go fishing

If you find your family spends far too long in front of a screen and have little time to really connect and communicate with one another, this is the ideal day out for you.

Hanging out at a nearby lake for the day is relaxing and rejuvenating for adults and offers a great opportunity for your kids to get some fresh air and connect with nature.

Plus, as you will be outside together all day, there is plenty of time for you to chat and catch up on each other’s lives.

2. Visit the zoo or local theme park

A theme park is a great choice for a family day out, as there are activities and rides to keep all ages happy, including mom and dad.

A zoo, on the other hand, is a better option for those who have younger children, as they can enjoy seeing all the animals and may even have the chance to pet some of the smaller ones.

If you are worried about the expense of outings such as these, it can be a good idea to look into membership packages that offer savings for multiple visits, plus money-off purchases at the parks. Check out the experience days at giftsvouchers for great offers on many family days out.

3. Try volunteering

For those that want to spend time together and also want to instill some values into their kids, volunteering is a great choice.

Making the decision to regularly volunteer as a family will not only bring you closer together, but it can also make you more grateful for what you have. Plus, you are actively helping less fortunate members of your own community.

4. Create family traditions

Family traditions do not need to be only for Christmas and other key holidays; they can be enjoyed all year round.

From having a family meal together every Friday to creating a family motto to making up your own secret handshakes – it doesn’t matter what your tradition is as long as it is unique to your family.

5. Book a camping trip

Family vacations abroad can be expensive and are not always possible due to work and school commitments. A camping trip, however, can be enjoyed over a long weekend and can be carried out a lot closer to home.

Alternatively, you could create your own camping experience in your backyard. Simply pitch a tent, create a campfire circle, and start singing some traditional campfire songs.

You could even toast some marshmallows or make some delicious s’mores.