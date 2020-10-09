How to decorate your home with LED strip lights?

The use of common bulbs has been reduced over the past decade as LED lights have been introduced in the market. These highly efficient lamps are now available in a wide range of colors, light levels, and shapes, including contoured and flexible strips, which are perfect for adding a unique atmosphere to any space.

LED strips are incredibly versatile and customizable, easily adapting to all types of places thanks to their adhesive backing or clips, provided they are within reach of an electrical outlet and a surface to which they can join. This makes LED strips like 50ft RGB LED strip lights

Ideal for adding lighting to areas you have only dreamed of.

Try installing them in these unique places in your home:

Cornice or ceiling cornice

Installing LED strips on the ceiling of any space in your home is a convenient and inexpensive way to add interest to your ceiling and showcase architectural details. Try to use them for:

Add subtle accent lighting and modern touch to historic buildings.

Create a warm welcome at your entrance

Add ambiance to your bathroom or act as a night light.

Accentuate the top of your kitchen cabinets

Highlight ornate ceiling details in entertainment spaces such as dining rooms and living rooms

Staircase

LED strips can be added to the stairs both under the fence and under the tread. If there not only do they look stylish, but they will also make it easier to navigate the stairs at night without waking up by turning on the ceiling lights.

Mirrors

Lightning a mirror with LED strips is an updated and futuristic take on the traditional bulbs of large vanity mirrors. It looks great when the normal room light is turned off.

Furniture

A little more fun than functional, adding LED light strips under your furniture adds a unique glow to any room and can help make a small space bigger.

There are different furniture that looks amazing when we add light to them.

Sofas and Armchairs – Adds ambiance and makes it easier to find the remote when someone places it under the sofa.

Tables: Update an old table with the modern look of LED light strips to add a soft light that’s perfect for parties.

Cribs and Beds: Brighten the floor enough to see at night without waking your kids or loved ones, or add them to a headboard for ambiance.

Shelving

The LED light strips on the shelves can display your favorite books, collectibles, artwork, or other cool things in an interesting way. If you’d rather skip the hassle of turning lights on and off, motion-activated LED light bars are another great way to add light to these spaces.

Under cabinets, shoes, and in drawers

Like shelving, adding LED light strips under and in your kitchen or bathroom cabinets, as well as drawers, can enhance the look of your space. Bonus: Under cabinet lighting will also act as work lighting, making your cabinets, drawers, and surfaces easier to find and use.

Learn more about under cabinet lighting.

Photo frames

You can make your photo frames look cooler by adding LED strips to the back or making your own; you can enhance your photos, prints, and artwork and make them stand out even more. Plus, LEDs do not emit heat, making them safe to use when viewing any room.

Edge of sink and bathtub

Besides illuminating your bathroom mirror, you can also add a low light and relaxing atmosphere to your bathroom with soft lighting thanks to the LED strips that illuminate the bottom of the tub. Just make sure you aren’t as relaxed as falling asleep in the tub.