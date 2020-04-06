How to Decorate Your Living Room

The living room is the heart of your home: it is where you and your family spend the nights relaxing and bonding. It’s where you invite over your guests and coworkers. It’s where you throw parties and enjoy. Decorating your living room is a monumental and vital task, and you need to make sure you’re up for it. Keep reading and learn more about how to do it right!

Learn the Basics of Decoration

You need to start by brushing up on the basics of decoration. Even if this isn’t your first living room decoration, brushing up on the basics is always a good way to start:

Lighting is king: you might think that spending thousands on the latest furniture model or hanging the latest pieces of art are the best contributors to how a living room looks, but this is false. There’s arguably nothing more influential than lighting. It affects how your living room feels, how your living room is perceived, how comfortable is your living room on the eyes, and much more. You generally don’t spend a lot on lamps, but this doesn’t diminish their importance! That’s why one of the most important things you need to get right and focus on is lighting.

Always leave enough space to make traversing easy: it is really easy to go overboard when designing your new living room – you’re really excited and you want to make your living room look special. It is really easy to put one too many things in your living room and make it seem cluttered. This won’t only make your living room look bad, but it will make it harder to navigate and make your life worse.

Learn About Your Audience

When you’re designing your living room, in essence, you are designing and decorating it to impress others. That’s why it is so important to learn more about the people you’re designing the living room for. Are you designing your living room for the upper management in your company? Do they all have expensive tastes and enjoy high culture? Well, in this case, it will probably be a good idea to add one or two pieces of modern art into the design and ensure you have high-end furniture.

On the other hand, if you’re designing your living room for your extended family, you need to take a more jovial approach. It won’t be a bad idea to add an aquarium with external filters to the mix. The children will love to feed and watch the fish. So, there isn’t one-size-fits-all design for your living room, and you need to adapt your design to the people you want to impress most.

Learn How to Prioritize Different Aspects of the Decoration

Not every aspect of your living room’s decoration and remodelling is as equally important as the others. And since you have a limited budget, you need to learn how to effectively prioritize different parts of the design over others. For example, you probably want to focus on and research the types of sofa you’re going to buy much more than the carpet. This is because the sofa is not only going to make up a larger percentage of your budget, but it is also more vital.