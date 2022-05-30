How to Decorate Your Small NYC Rental Apartment

When you’re renting an apartment, you can feel quite limited when it comes to decorating your place to suit your personal taste. Many lessors don’t want any significant changes, which means you’re often stuck with the decor they chose for the apartment.

If you rent an apartment in New York City, you may also have to deal with small, cramped spaces. But how can you make these apartments feel more spacious if you can't easily redecorate them? Keep on reading to discover some quick tips on how to decorate your small NYC apartment while keeping your security deposit.

Declutter

One of the most essential tips is to make your apartment feel larger by decluttering. New York City is infamous for its competitive rental market and expensive yet small apartments, so you need to think about making the most of the space you have. A minimalist aesthetic can make your apartment feel more spacious by eliminating excess clutter, which will make the space feel less crowded and overwhelming. However, this doesn’t mean you have to get rid of all of your possessions – just go through what you have and decide whether you really need to keep each item.

Storage

If you still have a lot of items in your apartment and it’s getting pretty cramped, you need to find some clever storage solutions. For example, you could purchase an ottoman bed, which you can lift up to reveal extra storage space. If your lessor will allow you to install shelving on the walls, then floating shelves will help you store extra items without taking up floor space.

Plants

If you’re not allowed to hang things on the walls or repaint them, it can be difficult to think of how you can decorate your apartment and truly make it your own. One solution is to decorate your apartment with house plants. Nowadays, house plants are increasingly popular due to their wide array of benefits. Plants will add color and vibrancy to a room, purify the air, boost your mood, and even improve your memory and concentration. In addition, it’s fun and rewarding to care for your plants and make sure they’re thriving.

Rugs

A large rug can make your living area seem much more inviting. If you can’t hang pictures on the walls, a rug can also become the centerpiece of a room, especially if you go for a bold color or pattern. Additionally, if your apartment has wooden flooring and you can’t add carpets, a rug will soften the room and make it feel cozier. Another benefit of buying a rug for your apartment is that it’ll protect the floor from any marks or stains, helping you hold onto your security deposit.

Decorating a small apartment can be a difficult task, especially when you can’t make big design changes as a renter, but there are many tips and tricks you can use. Try decluttering, adding storage space, buying plants, or choosing a new rug to see how much of a difference these small changes can make to your apartment.