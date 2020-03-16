How to Design Your Home to Impress Your Guests

When designing your home, an important part of the process is ensuring the design is appealing to your visitors, compatible with your family’s sensibilities, and suitable for your manager and coworkers to visit. So, how can you make sure you’re designing a home that fulfils all three? That can be quite a challenge if you don’t have a lot of experience designing homes. This article will help you get started by walking you through the fault lines involved when designing a home – after reading this article, you should be able to avoid the common pitfalls and design a home that’s truly appealing to your guests.

What Kind of Guests Do You Get?

How you design to impress very obviously depends on who you want to impress. Different people get impressed by different things. So, the first thing you need to keep in mind and pay attention to is the group you want to impress. Ask yourself a few questions: what are your guests’ hobbies? What’s their social class? What’s the average age of your guests?

These are all important question that you need to answer before designing your living room. Because the home design that will impress people in their 20s is very unlikely to impress people in their 60s. The design that will impress the professional class members will look very out of place if you wanted to impress university students. You need to have a clear picture of the demographics and the qualities of your guests and design the home accordingly.

What’s Your Budget?

Working within budget constraints can be really hard, especially harder when you’re trying to design a home that’ll impress your guests. Of course, you can get a really expensive household item that costs ten grand and just put it in your living room – that’ll impress almost any guest – this is not a realistic scenario for many people, however. Impressing your guests is important, but you need to make sure you’re within budget.

Be Unique

There isn’t an easier way of drawing people’s attention and impressing them than being unique with your design. Sadly, when you look at home design catalogues, most of them look more or less the same – the same colour schemes, the same minimalist design, and the same types of furniture. It is really hard to be unique if you’re going to follow these designs. Although being unique isn’t easy when it comes to home designs – you can’t just pick a random but unique looking furniture and add it to the design. Curved glass railing looks great, but you need appropriate furniture and stairs, as well. Your home will look unique, but it won’t look good. You need to balance out the distinctiveness of the design without it being too weird.

What Are Your Priorities?

Since you’re reading this article, designing an impressive home is clearly one of your top priorities, but it surely isn’t your only priority. So what are your other priorities? How are you going to live in your house daily? How are you going to spend your free time? While impressing guests is an important part of the design, it shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. How comfortable the end-design will be, how accessible will it be, how child-friendly, etc. These are all important things you need to keep in mind, and you shouldn’t sacrifice them just for the sake of impressing guests.