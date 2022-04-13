How to Ensure Your Business Gets Paid on Time, Every Time

Cash flow is at the heart and soul of your business processes. You need it to function like clockwork to ensure that you’re never left missing an important payment, and to steer clear of the red. So, you want to ensure that you’re always getting paid for the work you’re doing and that this payment is received swiftly.

At the end of the day, sending prompt invoices once your work is completed is the best way to ensure you get paid. You can send invoices at no charge, with a Free Invoice Template that you can send on to your client or customer. This is the best way to get paid for what you’re owed. But what are the benefits of using bespoke invoice templates? Let’s dig a bit deeper…

Professional

Using invoices that have all the relevant information, regarding the work completed and how much is owed, highlights your professionalism. It shows your client that you mean business and encourages them to pay you as soon as possible. If you were to just email them saying they owe you a certain amount of money, it doesn’t have the same impact. It doesn’t feel as legitimate. Modern, online invoices are the way forward.

Clear Instructions

Your invoice should be formatted in a way that clearly states how much is owed, what for, when it’s due, and how you need to be paid. This means that there’s absolutely no excuse for you not getting paid by the due date. With some invoices you can use online, there is even the option for clients to click through on the invoice and pay from there, meaning that the process couldn’t be easier for them to complete.

Brand Recognition

By personalizing your invoice templates with your brand colors, company message, and logo, you’re further instilling your brand. This will mean that your business sticks with people and you’re consistent with all that you offer. These little touches really do make a difference and can make people more inclined to do business with you in the future, without them even realizing it.

Automated Solutions

If you have regular work with a particular client, you can set up your invoices to be sent at the same time each month, automating the process. This cuts down on your admin tasks and means you should get paid without even having to lift a finger. With this, your client will simply expect the invoice to come over each month, so they should be ready to sort their payment out ASAP.

You don’t have to wait around for clients, unsure whether or not you’ll receive your payment, feeling like you need to chase them. By invoicing them, they’ll feel more of an urge to pay you then and there. If all the information is there for them in an official document, it seems like more of an obligation. Plus, if they don’t pay you in a timely manner, you can simply reach out and state that they’ve passed the deadline on the invoice – they should then rectify the problem sharply.