How to Extend the Life of Your Roof with Proper Maintenance?

A roof is one of the items that need a periodic replacement; however, it can be an expensive proposition. According to Remodeling magazine, a new asphalt roof can cost as much as $28,000. With this kind of cost, it is natural; you will want to protect it as much as possible to extend its life. Some tips for keeping your roof in good condition:

Cleaning the Gutters

A gutter seems to be a simple thing until it becomes clogged. It can lead to problems like paint spoiling on sidings, a damp basement, and even rotting roof rafters if the rainwater is forced upwards because of leaves and other debris piling up too high in the gutters. Repairing this kind of damage can be expensive and easily avoidable by cleaning all the gutters thoroughly every fall and spring. If you are reasonably okay with getting up on a ladder and working up some sweat, you can do it yourself. On the other hand, you can always engage a professional for peace of mind.

Eliminate Moss Buildup

Moss buildup can hasten the deterioration of your roof as it tends to trap water. If you spot it early, you can sweep it off; however, you may need to kill it if it has already built up. Try to use an eco-friendly moss-killing product available via BA Roofing instead of the more toxic ones containing zinc sulfate. After the roof is clean, consider installing zinc strips near the rooftop; the runoff will stop moss growth. However, if the runoff gets in a stream or lake, it may harm aquatic life.

Remove Fallen Leaves

If you have a complicated roof design or many trees overlooking it, piles of dry leaves will likely accumulate near the chimney or in the roof valleys. Unless you remove them, they will, with time, become soaked and start to rot. The accumulated moisture can damage your roof and also encourage weeds to grow, creating additional problems. Dry leaves can be easily removed using a car-washing brush, a roof leaf rake, or even a blower. You can even wash them off with a garden hose but avoid using pressure washers.

Trim Overhanging Tree Branches

Overhanging tree branches may look pretty, but trimming them in time may save your roof from damage not only by falling branches but also leaves that accumulate and rot, leading to moss and dampness. Rodents also gain easy access to your roof and can damage it. Try to ensure that the branches are at least 10 feet distant from your roof. It is better to call in a professional because doing it yourself can lead to the roof getting damaged or you suffering a fall.

Different kinds of weather and surroundings result in different kinds of impact on your roof. It can help to browse the internet to know the most common types of wear and tear in your area and keep a special lookout for them. Being alert to roof damage, carrying out periodic inspections, and rectifying the problem immediately can lead to a significantly longer lifespan for your roof.