How to Find a Safe Online Casino in 2022

Over the past few years, the online gambling industry has boomed. With this trend away from brick-and-mortar casinos towards online casinos, one question remains: How can gamblers be sure that the casino they choose online is safe? We break down all of the features to look for in an online casino to ensure its security for your gambling.

Choose an Online Casino That is Correctly Licensed

First things first, before you look any further at online casinos, make sure you’re dealing with one that is licensed.

What we mean by licensed, is that it is officially approved by a state regulatory body. The finer details of exactly what regulatory body oversees online gambling and what type of licenses are required will vary from country to country, but regardless of where you are in the world, there will be a legal or an illegal way to do online gambling. Gambling through a properly licensed online casino drastically reduces the risk of fraud occurring, as the website owners have a significant degree of accountability and skin in the game through the licensing process.

Typically, this information should be readily available to view in the small print at the bottom of an online casino’s home page and will be verifiable online with your own research.

Check the Security Measures in Place

Several measures can be taken by online casinos to ensure that your gambling experience is not only seamless but safe. These include:

Two-step verification SSL encryption ID verification

If the online casino that you’re gambling with doesn’t have any of these, then this should be a cause for concern. Looking at this guide of online casinos available in New Jersey, we can see that the large majority of reputable online casinos will be implementing all three of these measures, so if you want to play you might want to try one of those.

Simply put, having two-step verification and ID verification ensures that someone who isn’t you, doesn’t log in and start gambling with your money. SSL encryption, on the other hand, looks after the safety of your data, so no nasty leaks occur.

Check Out Online Reviews Before You Gamble

The world of online reviews is a bit of a crazy one, but there is value in assessing what others say before diving in and starting to use an online casino.

Scams and nefarious operations are very good at putting on a slick façade these days. However, by reading online reviews, you’ll quickly be able to determine which casinos are legitimate, and which are taking their customers for a ride. Read reviews with a healthy grain of salt—just because one customer lost money at an online casino, doesn’t mean they are unsafe. After all, they might just be unlucky gamblers who want to take out their frustration on someone!

By looking at a range of different types of reviews, you’ll be able to aggregate what previous users of an online casino have had to say. While this is by no means a foolproof means of screening an online casino, if this approach is used in combination with the two steps above, you’ll be able to enjoy your next gambling session online with confidence.