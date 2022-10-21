How to Find The Perfect Glasses to Suit Your Lifestyle

Whether you are new to wearing glasses or if you have been a spectacle wearer your whole life, you probably do not realize exactly how many different options there are out there. You can pick and choose from a huge variety of different glasses to pick out the right ones for you.

When do you wear glasses?

The first thing to consider when shopping for new glasses is when and where you will be wearing them. For example, if you have a particularly active lifestyle then you may need to get a new pair of sport glasses that will be able to withstand a lot of strenuous activity in contrast to glasses worn just for reading. If you only need glasses for reading or working on a computer, then you can always opt for style over substance.

When you wear glasses all the time there is a multitude of different factors you should consider, not just whether you consider yourself to have an active lifestyle. If you are a busy person who is always on the go or a full-time mother with young children, then you too will need to invest in a hardy pair of glasses that can withstand anything your day may throw at them. Look into scratch-resistant lenses as well as tough but flexible frames.

If you play sports or enjoy a summer hike on dusty trails then you need a good-fitting pair of glasses that feel comfortable on your face and will not slip down your face or fall off. Specifically designed sports glasses with prescription lenses may be necessary if you do strenuous exercises often. There is nothing more distracting when you are on a run than the sweat on your face causing your glasses to continuously slide down your nose not to mention the damage that could be done to your standard everyday glasses if hit by a football or tennis ball.

If you are going to be wearing your glasses all the time then you should always have a backup or a spare pair regardless of how much wear and tear they might suffer.

What is your prescription?

For both long-sighted (hyperopia) and shortsighted (myopic) prescriptions, the higher the value, the thicker the lenses. Therefore, if your prescription is very high then you will need thicker frames to hold the thicker lenses. Alternatively, if you have a relatively low prescription, you have the option to choose more delicate frames.

Most retailers offer lens thinning for an additional cost, but you may still have some restrictions with regard to what frames will be suitable.

Bifocals/varifocals

Rather than having multiple pairs of glasses with different prescriptions, i.e separate distance and reading glasses, many people opt for bifocals or varifocals. Bifocal lenses allow two different prescription types to be combined into one lens while varifocal lenses accommodate a combination of three prescriptions to allow a gradual transition from reading mode to distance view and vice versa. One downside to this is that you will likely need to select frames with a predetermined minimum height.