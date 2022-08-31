How to get Greece Golden Visa

An applicant for a golden visa to residence-greece.com must have a valid passport with validity of the passport exceeding the end of the proposed trip by at least 6 months. Two recent colored close-up photos with a photocopy of the data page of the passport.

Some additional documents like proof of means of sustenance, airline ticket reservation, (hotel reservation voucher -minimum of three days of stay should be prepaid), or an affidavit by the host that vouches for his commitment to accomo0date. This declaration must be signed and the signature should be authenticated by a Greek authority. If the host is Greek, a certified copy of his ID card will be required, if the host is not Greek, a certified copy of his/her valid residence permit will be required. Hotel reservations on the internet are not accepted. Original Marriage and/or birth certificate will also be required in case the applicant travels with their spouse or children accordingly wikipedia.

It must be agreed that Greece will be responsible for examining an application for a short-stay visa or a transit visa only when Greece is the sole or main destination of the visit intended or the first entry Schengen country.

The applicant is expected to pay a non-refundable administrative fee and to book an interview by phone from the information regarding requirements and the application form has been obtained.

In the case of an application for a business visa, the following additional requirements must be observed: An invitation letter by a company operating in Greece addressed to the applicant. A copy of this invitation letter should be faxed by the respective company to the Consular Section of the Embassy. The Certificate of incorporation (original + one copy) proving the business status of the applicant must also be provided as well as business or personal bank statements covering a period of the past six months (original + one copy).

Documentation as evidence of the former transactions and ongoing business between Greece and Nigeria (i.e. Invoices, bills of lading, contracts, etc)

Those applying for tourist visas must attach their pay slips covering a period of the last three months (for employees or civil servants) and bank statements for the same period for those who are self-employed. Reference and leave of absence letter by the employer are also to be added.

On the expected day of visa collection, by a successful applicant, a confirmed airline ticket and a travel health insurance policy valid for all Schengen countries, covering the entire period of the applicant’s stay insuring him for medical costs of a ceiling of thirty thousand Euros.