How To Get Your Body Back After Pregnancy

Weight gain during pregnancy is normal. However, losing weight after having a baby can be difficult. During pregnancy, this extra weight goes to your baby, placenta, breast tissue, among other areas of your body. We are talking about an extra 25-30 pounds of weight.

One of your goals after pregnancy is getting rid of belly fat. While it may be difficult, it’s not impossible. Here are some of the fastest ways to get your body back after pregnancy.

Tummy Tuck

The quickest way to get rid of that loose skin on your belly is through abdominoplasty, also known as a tummy tuck. This will get you an attractive, more youthful stomach that countless hours of exercise may not be able to achieve. Not to mention, it’s a procedure that some women choose after being pregnant.

Women who have had tummy tucks rave about how confident they are in their skin and how much they love “having their bodies back.” They’re able to wear regular clothing again and even feel comfortable in a two-piece swimsuit.

Some women even considered fat transfer. This is another suitable solution, and while it’s more expensive than other alternatives, it works! They’ve removed fat from areas of their body like breasts or stomach and used it to give other areas more volume, like their legs and buttocks. Visit this website to learn more about tummy tucks and fat transfer.

Craft the Right Diet

This is one of the hardest parts of post-pregnancy. Being a new mom means you’re losing sleep and trying to keep up with the needs of a newborn. You’ll often resort to junk food or crave empty calories. All this binge eating makes it difficult to lose weight. You’ll probably only be gaining more weight.

You can nip this problem in the bud by planning your meals and prepping healthy snacks as often as you can. Focus on eating lean proteins and healthy carbs (in moderation, of course). Pair these foods with some veggies and fruits, and you’re already on your way to a leaner body.

Also, a good piece of advice is only to drink water! This one is going to be difficult because you’ve probably been craving a caffeinated drink for months now; however, drinking water is a great way to jump-start weight loss.

Release Stress

If you’re experiencing a lot of stress since having your baby, you need to find ways to ease these feelings. Constant pressure releases the hormone cortisol. This stress hormone comes with side effects, among them, slowing down your metabolism, which means you won’t burn calories as quickly.

Perhaps more threatening to your belly-blasting goals is that cortisol tells your body to hold on to fat. For most women, stored fat is in the lower abdomen area.

Exercise

This method will come as no surprise. Exercising after having a baby is one of the best ways to get rid of baby fat. However, it’s not as quick as tummy tucks, but it is less expensive and suitable for your overall health.

If you’ve had your child recently, it is best to start slow. Begin by going for walks, and as you start feeling more energetic, consider more difficult workouts like jogging, tennis, and even cycling!

Losing those extra pounds gained during pregnancy is not the easiest thing in the world. However, it is not impossible. Whether you decide to take the surgical procedure route and get a fat transfer or a more natural option like diet and exercise, know that you have options.

Understanding what these options are is the first step towards ridding yourself from that unwanted baby weight!