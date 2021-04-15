How to get your salon ready to open again

It’s been a whole year since salons have been able to open fully. As April 12th rolls around, salons will re-open and adjust to the new pandemic restrictions. Before you open your salon to the public, you need to make sure your salon is in good condition and adhering to safety regulations.

Here are a few things to bear in mind as you prepare to re-open your beauty salon.

Keep it clean

Keeping the salon sanitised and disinfected is a vital part of keeping your business within the covid-19 regulations. Clean the chairs, surfaces, floors and your equipment as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus. You also need to maintain social distancing where you can – although, of course, a two-metre distance isn’t always possible in the beauty industry. Increase the space between the salon chairs and remove any waiting areas. Ask clients to be on time or wait in their cars to prevent any unnecessary contact.

Train staff

Your staff should be prepared to return to a different workplace. They will need to help you enforce social distancing and sanitation regulations. Consider holding a video conference call with your staff on what to expect when they return to the salon. It would help if you also encouraged your team to bring their own face masks to minimise PPE costs.

Organise bookings

Many of us are desperate to get our hair cut, nails painted and tan on. Prioritise customers who purchased a gift voucher when the salon was closed. Or prioritise customers who rely on their hair being coloured for the first week of the salon’s re-opening. Push any hair trims and nail sessions to after the priority sessions.

Look at your supplies

After a year of little to no business, you need to watch your finances. Look at your suppliers and see if you can get a better deal on your products. For example, you might be able to get professional nail products for lower prices. Small savings across your business can make a big difference.

Revamp your marketing

Now is the perfect chance to revamp your marketing campaign and draw new clients in. Build your social media following on Instagram by posting consistent photos of your best work. Make use of listing sites, like yell.com and Google Business listings. You could even consider using a booking management system, like Treatwell, to help you with the booking process. Showcase any excellent customer reviews on your website as well.