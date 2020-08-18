How to Handle Anxiety When Living Alone

Anxiety is incredibly common and many people live with it every day, to varying degrees. Some people rely on others to help them handle and cope with their anxiety, but there are times when that isn’t practical or possible. For instance, those who live alone have to find their own ways of dealing with stress and anxiety.If you’re preparing to move out on your own for the first time and you’re nervous, that is completely normal. Here are five ways to get the in-person support you need when living alone.

1 -Get an Emotional Support Animal

If you already have a pet that you think could qualify as an emotional support animal, or ESA, consider looking into getting them certified. Otherwise, talk to a mental health professional that can talk you through how to get your ESA letter and register your animal as an ESA. This way, they will keep you company when you’re home alone, walking in a new neighborhood, or frequenting a business.

2 -Join a Club/Activity

Many people experience increased anxiety simply because they feel lonely. If you’re feeling lonely or afraid of reaching that point, consider joining a local club or volunteering your time with something you care about. It will give you a chance to meet and talk to new people, as well as do something you enjoy and potentially give back to the community. Many people find that doing this after moving out works wonders for their mental health.

3 -Practice Deep Breathing/Meditation

A very common method of handling anxiety is meditation and deep breathing. If you learn some breathing techniques, you may realize that all your body needs to gain control during trigger moments is your natural breath. Your body can become a tool you can count on when your anxiety becomes overwhelming. Practicing meditation daily, or a few times a week can also help you stay relaxed and calm throughout the dayand hopefully keep your nerves at bay.

4 -Reach Out For Help

This is important -moving out does not mean losing touch with loved ones or your support system. If you’re feeling truly afraid and overwhelmed living alone, don’t be afraid to reach out to the people you care about -and who care about you -for help. If relying on others is how you have dealt with your anxiety in the past, living on your own doesn’t mean you have to lose that safety net. Maintain strong relationships with friends and family, and ask them for help when things are rough, or when you simply want to spend time with others. Those who know you and care about you will happily spend time with you when they can, and you can breathe a little easier.

5 -Use Technology to Your Advantage

The great thing about the modern world is that you don’t have to be alone, even if there isn’t another person sitting next to you. Technology and social media put other people just a click away at all times, whether you’re sending them a Facebook message or calling them for a chat.Living in your own space doesn’t mean you have to be alone every day. Set up weekly virtualchats with your loved ones. Consider setting up chats with one friend or family member one each day of the week, so there’s never a day when you’re not connected with someone.Invest in streaming subscriptions so you always have a favorite show to fall back on when you’re triggered by anxiety.

Everyone’s anxiety manifests differently butfeeling nervous about living on your own is completely normal. Try out these ideas to calm your nervesand see what works for you!