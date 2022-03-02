How to Help Kids When They Struggle with Love – Suggestions by Jonah Engler

It’s never easy when our kids struggle with love. They may not always know how to express their feelings, or they might be insecure in their relationships. As parents, we want to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time.

Here are a few tips by Jonah Engler on how to help kids when they struggle with love.

1. Talk to Them about It

The best way to help kids when they struggle with love is to talk to them about it. Sit down with them and have a conversation about what’s going on in their lives. Ask them questions about their relationships, and give them the opportunity to talk openly and honestly. This can be a great way for them to get things off their chest, and it can also help you to better understand what they’re going through.

2. Encourage Them to Seek Help

If your child is struggling with love, it’s important to encourage them to seek help. There are many professionals who can provide guidance and support in this area, such as therapists and counselors. If your child is reluctant to seek help, you can always go with them to the first appointment or offer to attend sessions with them.

3. Help Them Build Self-Esteem

Jonah Engler Silberman says one of the main reasons kids struggle with love is because they lack self-esteem. They may not feel good about themselves, and this can make it difficult for them to have healthy relationships. As parents, it’s important to help our kids build self-esteem. Encourage them to do things that make them feel good about themselves, such as exercise, hobbies, and creative activities. Help them to develop positive self-talk, and praise them when they do something that you admire.

4. Give Them Perspective

It’s also important to give kids perspective when they’re struggling with love. This means helping them to see things in a different light, and to understand that relationships are not always perfect. Talk to them about the importance of compromise and communication in relationships. Help them to understand that all relationships involve give and take, and that there will be times when they will need to make compromises.

5. Let them know that you’re there for them

Finally, let your kids know that you’re there for them no matter what. Let them know that you love them and support them, and that you will always be there for them. This can be a great source of comfort for kids who are struggling with love.

Helping kids when they struggle with love is never easy, but it’s important to do whatever we can to make sure our children feel supported and loved. By talking to them about their relationships, encouraging them to seek help, and giving them perspective, we can help our kids to better understand what they’re going through and to navigate these difficult waters. And if our kids know that we’re always there for them, they will undoubtedly feel more secure and loved in their relationships.

FAQs:

Q: My child is struggling with love. What can I do to help him?

A: There are a few things you can do to help your child when he or she is struggling with love. You can talk to them about their relationships, encourage them to seek help, and give them perspective. You can also help them build self-esteem, and let them know that you’re always there for them.

What should I do if my child is struggling with love?

If your child is struggling with love, you should encourage them to seek help from a professional. There are many professionals who can provide guidance and support in this area, such as therapists and counselors. You can also talk to your child about the importance of self-esteem and give them a perspective on relationships. Let them know that you’re always there for them no matter what.

Helping kids when they struggle with love can be difficult, but it’s important to do whatever we can to make sure our children feel supported and loved. By talking to them about their relationships, encouraging them to seek help, and giving them perspective, we can help our kids to better understand what they’re going through and to navigate these difficult waters. And if our kids know that we’re always there for them, they will undoubtedly feel more secure and loved in their relationships.