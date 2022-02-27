How to increase sales on Instagram using automated tools

For those who have social networks not just for fun, but view them as a business promotion platform, sooner or later the question arises of how to reduce the time for managing an account. As the number of subscribers increases, it becomes more and more difficult to manage to take high-quality product photos, publish content regularly, respond to comments and respond to correspondence in direct messages. Today you need to be in touch with customers 24/7, so if you want to keep up with it, you will have to hire a whole staff of employees. In this article, we will look at a useful tool that can make the job of a marketer easier and save a lot of money for a company.

Working on Instagram on a computer

If you professionally operate with this social network, it is not convenient to do everything from your smartphone. Therefore, most likely you will use a laptop. Instagram bot for mac, developed by Inflact, will help you. If you have a Windows computer, you may also use this bot. With the Instagram follow bot, you can reduce your work time significantly. An automated service can do the identical assignments as a human. Only the bot is ready to function around the clock without breaks and weekends.

Some other benefits of an automatic bot:

Service for working with the audience—automatic subscriptions/unsubscribes, following and commenting. Setting up targeted advertising to search for a relevant audience Search for influencers for cooperation and analysis of profiles Automated content posting according to your schedule Chatbot and automated customer responses Selection of hashtags for publications by keywords Send bulk messages to subscribers via DM

Automatic content posting and management

Business process automation is more important than ever in the 21st century. Bots help free up precious time. How does this happen? Auto-posting services come to the rescue. You no longer need to publish content in raids, spending a lot of effort. At the same time, it is essential to observe the regularity of posting. The below list of useful tools with some delayed posting services:

Inflact – content management, subscribers automation, profile analyzer;

Instaredactor – a simple editor for posts on Instagram;

io – online service plus post analytics;

Smmflow – delayed photo posting plus auto posting to Instagram;

SMMplanner – posting services for Facebook and Instagram;

SmmBox is a content planner for Instagram.

All these services are also called content planners. The essence of use is simple: you create posts for a feed or stories for a week or even a month in advance, and the service publishes content at a specified time. Some delayed posting services have their statistics collection system. When analyzing it, you can come to an understanding of what content or a particular post aroused the greatest interest among subscribers. Also, this instrument will assist you calculate the best time to post on Instagram. In combination with other services, such as the follow bot Instagram, you can increase the number of your followers and boost their activity.

Automatic subscriptions, unsubscribes, and reporting

The idea behind following and unfollowing on Instagram is that the more real people and accounts follow you, the more people will support you. Therefore, using bots for following / unsubscribing is a good way to increase your audience. Collecting important information about your followers, your Instagram profile is critical to growth and success.

Another profitable way to use bots is to automate Instagram analytics and reporting. You can use this information to create better Instagram content, manage your activity more successfully, and make great strategic decisions. This will lead to organic growth, increased activity, and significant time savings. After all, writing detailed reports personally is a huge job. As a rule, to understand all the data, you will have to pay a specialist. But instead, you can simply automate this process.