How To Keep Your Family’s Immune System Strong This Winter

Now more than ever, it is important to boost your family’s immune system in the best way possible. The winter months bring unwelcome visitors to the household in the form of germs, viruses, colds and cases of flu. A strong immune system is often the best protection against a bewildering array of potential illnesses. Fortunately, you can accomplish this with some common sense actions and gentle wellness products for young and old alike.

If a cough rears its unpleasant appearance, Wellements cough and mucus can take the edge off and reduce discomfort. Specially made for babies four months and older, this soothing syrup can help a child with a dry throat and fits of coughing at night. In addition to treating the cause of the cough, the syrup, made with organic wild cherry bark, slippery elm and agave, also helps promote a comforting night’s rest.

Daily Habits That Can Strengthen Your Immune System

A weakened immune system makes it easier for certain ailments to gain a foothold in your body. Fortunately, you can take many actions that support your immune system and make it less likely that you or your family members will succumb to the sniffles. Some of these actions are practical, while others embrace a more holistic approach:

Get a good night’s rest

Eat a healthy diet

Consume the right mix of nutrients

Maintain a positive attitude

Enjoy some fresh air

Minimize stress

For young ones, you want to make sure they are getting the proper minerals into their system. For some newborns, Wellements organic iron drops could be needed. This cherry-flavored dietary supplement provides essential iron for infants and toddlers. While many infants do not need any extra iron, others can benefit from supplemental iron. Check with your pediatrician to see if this is the right approach for your child.

Tips on Avoiding the Cold & Flu This Season

It always helps to become a little more vigilant during the winter months. This is the time when colds and cases of flu are more prevalent. It is also the holiday season when more people are out and about and mingling at parties and other events. In addition to practicing habits that keep you and your family members strong, you can take these precautions as well:

Avoid close contact with people who appear sick

Wash hands with soap and water regularly

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose when out in public

Get a flu vaccination in consultation with your doctor

Dietary supplements and organic remedies can also play a role in the overall health of your family. If you have just welcomed a newborn to your home, you can look at Wellements baby products that are designed for newborns, infants and toddlers. In the case of nighttime cough, organic cough syrup can reduce the cause of the cough and help your child get a good night’s rest.

It is always a good time to watch out for your family’s health. Help your household remain healthy with education and smart decisions throughout the year.