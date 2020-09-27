How to Keep Your Freshly Painted Home Looking Like New?

Painting the interior of your house can be a big task but well worth the effort. Not only do you end up with aesthetics that are fresh and appealing to make living a pleasure but also you help to boost its curb appeal and market value. Now that you are in a position to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your investment in time, effort, and money, you should also know how to maintain the paint job to keep it looking good for a long time. Some useful tips by the pros:

Dust: Keeping your walls free of dust is the first step towards preserving the aesthetics of your home. Left unattended, dust can settle on the walls and interact with the moisture in the air to become unsightly spots that are more difficult to get rid of. Vacuuming the walls gently with a soft brush will help you to clean the surface.

Spots and stains: To ensure that you don’t have to struggle with stubborn spots and stains, you should treat them as soon as you notice them. It is a good practice to inspect your newly painted surfaces, especially those that experience high use, periodically. These include areas where children and pets frequent and places where the furniture touches the walls causing scuff marks. Once the dirty area has been identified, the best way of cleaning it is by using a sponge and water; in case, the stain is deeper, you can use a small quantity of dishwashing detergent. Be careful to use only a damp sponge and not splash excess water on the wall, advice most leading painters in Tacoma.

Mold: Mold is more likely to grow in damp areas like basements and bathrooms, so one of the best ways of not letting it become a recurring bother is to use special paints that prevent the growth of mold. However, when you find evidence of mold or mildew, you should clean it with a 1:4 solution of bleach and water. However, if the affected area is large, it is best to call in a professional to clean it. According to huffpost, the best way to stop mold growth is to let in fresh air and sunlight and keep areas as dry as possible.

Fading Paint

It is natural for paints to fade over time, especially if they are exposed to sunshine that contains damaging UV rays. By investing in high-quality paint, you can minimize the fading effect. Also, by taking care to apply light-colored paints on surfaces on which sunshine falls, you can ensure that the color fading does not become noticeably significant. Using Venetian blinds, curtains, or window tint films can block the sunlight effectively and help to keep your paint job looking fresh for a long time.

While using good-quality paints and the right technique of surface preparation and painting can ensure that your interiors look fresh for a long time, you need to also take care of it periodically. By following the tips described above, you can ensure that your investment will keep on paying back for a long time and your enjoyment of your home will be unhampered.